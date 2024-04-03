Baker College Launches Cannabis Certificate Programs to Meet Demand for Educated Workforce
Our partnership with Green Flower ensures students receive top-quality education and training to excel in this fast-growing industry.”ROYAL OAK, MI, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baker College continues to expand its academic offerings for individuals interested in future-focused industries with the addition of three cannabis certificates designed to provide job skills training for those interested in a cannabis career.
— Dr. Jacqui Spicer, President and CEO, Baker College
MJBiz Daily reports Michigan retailers sold more than $3 billion in adult-use and medical products in 2023–$305 worth of products per person in the state which is the highest in the country. To address the critical need for workers in the industry, Baker has partnered with Green Flower, the leader in cannabis education, to offer these in-demand programs, which will cover: advanced dispensary associate skills training, cannabis manufacturing, and cultivation.
“Baker College is committed to providing avenues for success and advancement in various industries across Michigan. We are beginning to offer non-credit-bearing programs for Continuing Education, workforce development, and lifelong learning opportunities. With the addition of these cannabis certificates, we aim to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in this sector. Our partnership with Green Flower ensures students receive top-quality education and training to excel in this fast-growing industry,” said Dr. Jacqui Spicer, President and CEO.
Each certificate program takes 9 weeks to complete and is offered fully online. Registration is open now, with a $150 discount on classes using the code BAKERFIRST. The discount offer ends June 17th. Upon certificate completion, graduates will have access to Green Flower’s employer network.
"Green Flower is proud to partner with Baker College to offer our three cannabis industry training programs. This collaboration highlights Baker College's commitment to innovation and providing accessible education. As the cannabis sector booms in Michigan, these programs meet the demand for skilled professionals in retail, extraction, cultivation, and product development,” said Daniel Kalef, Green Flower Chief Growth Officer.
“By equipping students with expertise in material handling, quality control, patient care, and more, we're ensuring the industry's sustainable growth. Together, we're shaping a well-trained workforce for the future of cannabis in Michigan and beyond."
Visit http://cannabis.baker.edu/ to learn more and register today.
About Green Flower
Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.
About Baker College
Baker College is an independent, private, non-profit institution that grants associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees on campuses across Michigan and online. Founded in 1911, the institution's mission is to provide an inclusive, innovative, and transformative educational experience, driven by a student-first philosophy. Learn more about certificate programs, and follow on X, Meta, and Instagram.
