Bostonsight Expands Fitacademy Program To Provide Immersive Education For Practicing Eye Care Doctors
We are excited to share our knowledge with practicing doctors to elevate their specialty lens practice. They will leave FitAcademy with techniques they can implement in practice immediately.”NEEDHAM, MA, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BostonSight®, a nonprofit eye healthcare organization that advances the treatment of diseased and damaged corneas and dry eyes is expanding its FitAcademy™ educational events to include programs for practicing eye care doctors.
FitAcademy started six years ago as an annual educational retreat for cornea and contact lens residents. The success of this event, along with BostonSight’s commitment to education and increased interest from practicing doctors in BostonSight’s scleral lens education, has led to the expansion of FitAcademy with two new programs - FitAcademy Latin America and FitAcademy Immersive.
FitAcademy offers eyecare doctors exceptional training in the designing, fitting, and management of scleral lenses in both interactive classroom and experiential settings. All FitAcademy events are two days, with education customized to the audience. While FitAcademy for Residents is for new scleral lens fitters, FitAcademy Immersive and FitAcademy Latin America are for practicing doctors who wish to advance their skills.
FitAcademy Immersive, limited to just 10 attendees, will be held at BostonSight’s Needham, Massachusetts clinic. Doctors will learn how to care for a range of patient conditions using innovative scleral lens designs and treatment methodologies, and how to co-manage patients with other eyecare professionals. They will also attend didactic presentations, visit BostonSight’s onsite manufacturing lab to understand the lens design, manufacturing, edge finishing, and modification processes, and learn tips and methods for lens application and removal in BostonSight’s dedicated patient training room.
“Optometrists and ophthalmologists worldwide have come to BostonSight for in-person education at the BostonSight clinic, ranging from clinical rotations to research opportunities to completing our intensive PROSE® clinical training program, which addresses the most advanced cases of ocular surface diseases,” said Karen Carrasquillo, OD, PhD, FAAO, FSLS, FBCLA, Senior Vice President at BostonSight. “With more than 30 years of clinical experience managing and treating patients with ocular surface disease, we are excited to share our knowledge with practicing doctors to elevate their specialty lens practice. They will leave FitAcademy with techniques they can implement in practice immediately.”
FitAcademy is led by Dr. Carrasquillo along with expert faculty.
•FitAcademy Latin America takes place May 18-19, 2024, in Medellín, Colombia: https://www.bostonsight.org/fitacademy-latam/
•FitAcademy Immersive takes place June 27-28, 2024, at the BostonSight Clinic in Needham, Massachusetts: https://www.bostonsight.org/fitacademy-immersive/
•FitAcademy for Residents takes place in Boston on September 13-14, 2024, and is by invitation only.
About BostonSight®
BostonSight is a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of diseased or damaged corneas and dry eye. Our ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes through innovative scleral lens design, education, and technology has saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. PROSE® is our medical treatment for the most severe or challenging ocular surface disease cases, delivered via specially trained eye care professionals at top tertiary eye centers. BostonSight SCLERAL® is our commercially available scleral lens used by optometrists worldwide. BostonSight SCLERAL has partnerships with Spectrum International in Latin America, L.V. Prasad Eye Institute in the Middle East and India, Conóptica in Europe, and Moorfields Eye Hospital in the UK. Learn more at www.bostonsight.org
