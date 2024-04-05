IMPC Returns to U.S. in 2024
Global mineral processing community addresses “Mineral Processing for the Energy Transition” in Washington D.C. Sept. 29 – Oct. 3, 2024DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Later this year, global industry experts will explore advances in science and technology for mineral processing at the XXXI IMPC-International Mineral Processing Congress (IMPC). Hosted by the Society of Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME), IMPC 2024 will take place Sept. 29 – Oct. 3, 2024 in the National Harbor/Washington, DC area.
Focused on Mineral Processing for the Energy Transition, leading researchers, engineers and experts will address how mineral processing plays an increasingly important role in securing the cost-effective supply of a wide range of minerals for a sustainable and stable future. At IMPC 2024, you’ll experience a comprehensive array of options to increase your knowledge and understanding of cutting-edge industry advances, including:
• A robust technical program with notable keynote and plenary speakers.
• Short courses--focused learning from global experts.
• Field trip opportunities for a first-hand look at local operations.
• An exhibit hall featuring industry vendors tuned-in to solving your problems.
• Exciting social and networking opportunities to expand your professional connections.
“One of the biggest strengths of the IMPC is that it truly brings together the international mineral processing community,” said John Marsden, IMPC 2024 Chair. “For students, academia, the industry and suppliers alike, it’s a great opportunity for everyone to get together and exchange ideas.”
International Travel Support
International attendees who require travel visas can find directions on obtaining a letter of invitation and additional supporting information on the IMPC website. With lengthy visa processing times in some locations, SME is working now to support those attendees and speakers in submitting appropriate documentation to attend IMPC 2024.
About the Program
The structure of global energy supply and demand is undergoing a dramatic transformation with shifts towards renewable and alternative sources of energy. This energy revolution begins with the supply of metals and minerals required to support existing and new methods of electricity generation, electric vehicles, power infrastructure, small and large-scale energy storage, and related technology.
IMPC will thoroughly cover the art and practice mineral processing. For session details, see smeimpc.org/technical-sessions.
About SME
The Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) brings together the mining and mineral industry’s brightest and most dedicated professionals. Over 13,000 global members advance their careers with the world-class technical resources, educational programs, networking opportunities and professional development tools from SME. Our members are focused on sharing best practices for safety, environmental stewardship and moving mining forward. SME. Inspiring mining professionals worldwide.
Nick Letzkus
Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME)
+1 303-948-4244
letzkus@smenet.org
