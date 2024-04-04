SCCG Partners with Arena Football League for Wagering, Sponsorship, and Fan Engagement Support

SCCG Partners with the Arena Football League (AFL)

A key move for AFL's 2024 relaunch, enhancing sports wagering, market reach, fan engagement, and operational excellence.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading global advisory firm in the gambling and sports entertainment industries, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the Arena Football League (AFL). This partnership marks a crucial step toward the AFL's 2024 relaunch, which aims to solidify the league's position through enhanced market access, innovative fan engagement, and operational excellence.

“Sports betting has become a part of the fan engagement experience while merging technology and sports. The AFL is pleased to journey with SCCG Management to create excitement through innovative platforms that will increase the AFL’s reach. There is no company better than SCCG Management who not only is the best in the game but connects to the overall vision of the league now and beyond.” Says Commissioner Lee Hutton.

SCCG Management will leverage its extensive expertise and broad network to connect the AFL with leading sportsbook operators, DFS operators, and sportsbook data service providers, showcasing SCCG's ability to open new opportunities and provide valuable insights. A focus will be placed on OTT platforms, fan engagement technologies, and expanding the league's reach.

In addition, SCCG aims to pinpoint and foster partnership and sponsorship opportunities that bolster the AFL's visibility. Through SCCG's vast client network, the firm will introduce measures to enhance the league's operations, incorporating aspects like gamification, the smart use of sports data, and the integration of streaming technologies. This strategy is designed to draw significant interest from the sports betting and gaming sectors, making the AFL an attractive platform for sponsorship.

As the AFL prepares for its dynamic return to the sports arena in 2024, under the new ownership of Arena Football Management, LLC the leadership of Commissioner Lee A. Hutton III, the league is at the cusp of a new era. This relaunch is a cornerstone in the AFL's history, signaling a reinvigorated commitment to delivering a cutting-edge fan experience that leverages the latest in technology, betting opportunities, and engagement strategies. With plans to field 16 teams across a 10-game regular season, culminating in postseason action, the AFL is poised to reassert its status as a top destination for fans of high-energy, indoor football.

"We're thrilled to embark on this partnership with the Arena Football League as they step into a new era," stated Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management. "Our collaboration is perfectly aligned, leveraging SCCG's rich expertise in sports wagering and fan engagement, honed through our successful experiences with esteemed clients like the Cincinnati Bengals, Hendrick Motorsports, Race Team Alliance, and more. Together with the AFL, we're poised to enrich the indoor football experience and expand the league's appeal to a wider audience.”

Peter Kula, Vice President of Global Strategy at SCCG Management, expressed his enthusiasm for the firm's latest collaboration, remarking, "As a strategic partner to the Arena Football League, the team at SCCG is thrilled about the possibilities ahead. This partnership demonstrates the significance of creating meaningful opportunities across the gaming, sports, and media industries."

ABOUT THE ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE:

The Arena Football League is set to redefine professional indoor American football, known for its exhilarating, high-scoring games and forward-thinking approach to sports entertainment. Anticipating its return in 2024, the AFL aims to reengage fans with the thrill of arena football, enhanced with the latest technological advancements and a strong focus on fan interaction.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, with over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies. With a worldwide footprint, SCCG operates offices in each global region, delivering valuable insights, expertise, and opportunities. With over 30 years of industry experience, the firm provides a range of services, including Go-To-Market strategies, market penetration and expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational assessments, which encompass IP management, mergers and acquisitions, and sponsorship agreements. SCCG also offers a full-service sales team for global product distribution. Anchored by a commitment to innovation and excellence, SCCG continues to shape and invest in the future of the gaming industry.

