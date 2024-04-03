HUBER Technology, Inc unveils State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in Denver NC; Bolstering US Manufacturing Sector
This investment underscores our unwavering dedication to our passion "Water", to innovation, sustainability, and community engagement, while strengthening our position as a global industry leader.”DENVER, NC, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HUBER Technology, Inc., a leader in innovative high quality mechanical solutions including stainless steel equipment for municipal and industrial water, wastewater, sludge treatment, and energy, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest manufacturing facility in Denver, NC. Scheduled for April 17, 2024, the unveiling marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to expanding its operational footprint and contributing to the local economy.
The institution of this facility celebrates American craftsmanship, resilience, and the continuation of building a cleaner and brighter future. A concept that echoes the spirit of the “Made in America”, that was made possible by congressional support of the Build America, Buy America Act.
HUBER Technology, Inc, renowned for its dedication to innovation and quality, has strategically chosen Denver, NC as the location for its latest venture. The decision reflects the region's robust infrastructure, skilled workforce, and favorable business climate, positioning it as an ideal hub for advanced manufacturing.
The newly established plant boasts state-of-the-art technology and streamlined processes, empowering HUBER Technology, Inc. to enhance production efficiency and meet growing market demands. Designed with our community's health in mind, the plant will support environmentally sustainable practices, and underscores the company's commitment to sustainability and responsible manufacturing.
In addition to revolutionizing production capabilities, the opening of the Denver, NC manufacturing floor signifies HUBER Technology, Inc.’s dedication to job creation and community development. Within the last 2 years HUBER Technology, Inc. created 80 new jobs, and plans for 50 more in 2024 alone. In addition to internal job creation HUBER Technology, Inc. is focusing on partnerships with local suppliers, an initiative aiming to stimulate economic growth and foster prosperity within the region.
“We are thrilled to inaugurate our newest manufacturing facility in Denver, NC," said Henk-Jan van Ettekoven, President & CEO of HUBER Technology, Inc.. “This investment underscores our unwavering dedication to our passion "Water", to innovation, sustainability, and community engagement, while strengthening our position as a global industry leader.”
For more information about HUBER Technology, Inc. and its grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony, please email megans@boehagency.com.
Members of the media are invited to attend.
About HUBER Technology, Inc.
HUBER Technology, Inc. is part of the HUBER Group. The HUBER Group is successfully operating in the environmental engineering sector. With more than 60 subsidiaries, representative offices and agents, the HUBER Group is among the worldwide leading suppliers in the field of wastewater/sludge treatment and process engineering. With over 185 years of commitment to drinking water and wastewater treatment, HUBER has always been an innovator in this field with a continuous focus on the development of new solutions to conserve one of our most valuable resources: water.
Megan Sweat
Boeh Agency
+1 772-538-1959
megans@boehagency.com