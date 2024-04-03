Kano Laboratories President Mark Klein Named a Top Leader in Manufacturing
We have outstanding employees and world-class Kroil-branded penetrating oils and Kano industrial-grade lubricants made here in America.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kano Laboratories President Mark Klein is named among the top leadership in the Nashville manufacturing industry. The Nashville Post released its annual list and recognized Klein as leader who makes the city the best it can be.
— Mark Klein, Kano Laboratories President
“I’m honored by the recognition as we at Kano Labs contribute to Nashville’s top performing economy,” Klein said. “We have outstanding employees and world-class Kroil-branded penetrating oils and Kano industrial-grade lubricants made here in America.”
In January, Kano acquired Synco Chemical Corporation and its Super Lube line of premium synthetic, food grade lubricants designed for industrial applications. The acquisition is an example of Klein’s accomplishments. He has a track record of driving growth and product innovation. Klein was appointed President of Kano in 2022 and has more than 20 years of experience in the industrial maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) distribution and retail industry.
Founded in 1939 and based in Nashville, Tennessee, Kano is a leading producer of iconic, Kroil-branded penetrating oils and Kano industrial-grade lubricants and specialty chemicals for the MRO, and professional specialty trade markets. Kano has built a passionately loyal customer base around Kroil products, which are used by professionals and DIYers to loosen rusted, corroded, and frozen mechanical parts. For more information, visit https://www.kroil.com/
Eileen Gaffen
Steres Gaffen Media
+ +1 858-792-0366
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok