US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer Anywhere in the USA Who Had Asbestos Exposure on a Ship-Sub Before 1983 to Call for Some Honest Information About Compensation

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are urging the family of a Navy Veteran anywhere in the USA who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer-and who had routine exposure to asbestos before 1983 on his ship or submarine to please call us at 866-714-6466-not only to discuss compensation-but as importantly to discuss what lawyers to call. Compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000-provided the Navy Veteran can get specific about their asbestos exposure-and provided they retain the services of lawyers who know what they are doing.

"The internet is loaded with law firms offering to assist Navy Veterans who had significant exposure to asbestos in the service and who have recently developed lung cancer. The only problem is-many to most of them are middlemen-marketing law firms----not the actual law firms that will work on the Veteran's compensation claim. This type of arrangement does not typically result in the best compensation results for a Navy Veteran-who now has lung cancer as we would be happy to discuss at 866-714-6466.

To get compensated a Navy Veteran-Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer the following is required:

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer for the Advocate would be one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew.

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must be able to get very specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

* It is vital the Navy Veteran, or Veteran have a confirmed diagnosis of lung cancer. This will include medical records that confirm their lung cancer, service records that list the Veteran's job or specialty.



