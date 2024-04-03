MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 4/3/2024

April 3, 2024

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 3, 2024

On 3/31/2024, Tpr Ruel conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road at Budds Creek Road, Leonardtown, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Johnathan Omar Nelson, 40 of Waldorf, MD was driving while under the influence and was arrested. A search incident to arrest, of the vehicle, revealed a handgun along with a loaded magazine. Nelson was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Handgun on Person and Handgun in Vehicle. He was also issued numerous citations for driving under the influence.

On 4/2/2024, Tpr Wheeler responded to St. Mary’s Hospital, located at 25500 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed that Jennene Christine Obremski, 48 of Lexington Park, MD was causing a disturbance and was instructed to leave the property. Obremski continually refused to leave the property after being instructed to do so by Troopers. Obremski was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Trespass: Private Property.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 3/28/2024, Delante Anthony Moore, 41 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Wheeler

On 3/29/2024, Travis Gordon Quade, 36 of Chaptico, MD was arrested by TFC Baden

On 3/31/2024, Johnathan Omar Nelson, 40 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Tpr Ruel

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 3/21/2024, Sherwin Larmar Warren, 56 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Pope for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle

On 3/21/2024, Charles Edward Taylor, 38 of No Fixed Address, was arrested by TFC Engleman for FTA: Second Degree Assault and Trespass: Private Property

On 4/1/2024, Donald Wayne Knight Jr, 41 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Pope for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 4/2/2024, Lakesha Denise Savoy, 37 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Stricker for FTA: Driving without a required license

