Catch The Young is Back with their 2nd mini-album, Catch The Young : Fragments of Odyssey
NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catch The Young return with their second mini-album, Catch The Young : Fragments of Odyssey. This is a direct continuation of their debut mini-album, Catch The Young : Fragments of Youth, which was released four months ago. Through this second mini-album, they compare life to an adventure and talk about the various emotions one can experience along the way.
“Since it is our second album, we wanted to include many interesting elements to showcase Catch The Young’s color more vividly and invite all listeners to have fun, even more than the first album. We also anticipate releasing this album, and we look forward to a wonderful promotion.” – Kihoon, Member of Catch The Young
“This album feels very special because it contains a song we wrote a long time ago as well as a recently written song. Some of these songs took extra details and care from the demo, arrangements, and performances therefore I feel like they’re my own children.” – Sani, Member of Catch The Young
The mini-album includes seven new songs. The title track, “Voyager,” is a song that expresses how the group can live harmoniously together even when each person has taken on different forms in life. “Sentimental Journey” portrays taking a step forward with the dreams from pure childhood. “The Legend” encourages listeners to believe in themselves despite their doubts with lyrics inspired by Korean professional gamer, Faker. “Always, Forever” directly expresses the emotion of love and fondness with a significant piano sound. The song “About Us (상상해왔던 모든 게 이루어지고 있는 순간)” sings about one’s reunion with personal memories while highlighting the vocal ability of the band. The Korean title directly translates to “The Moment When Everything We’ve Imagined Is Coming True.” “Light On Me (1101)” is the band’s first fan song and details the gratitude they have for their fans who have stayed by their side. The final track, “Stay By My Side,” delivers a reassuring message about staying next to each other. This album is composed of tracks all written by the members.
About Catch The Young
Catch The Young is a South Korean alternative pop-rock boy band under Evermore Entertainment that debuted on November 1st, 2023 with their first mini album, Catch The Young : Fragments of Youth. The group comprises five members: Sani, Kihoon, Namhyun, Junyong, and Jungmo.
Helix Publicity
Helix Publicity LLC
catchtheyoung@helixpublicity.com
Catch The Young - Voyager Music Video