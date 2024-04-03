City of Calimesa, CA, Modernizes Permitting and Licensing with OpenGov
Powerful analytics and 24/7 online self-service capabilities are expected to significantly improve turnaround times and cross-departmental collaboration.WAUWATOSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Calimesa, CA, was grappling with the limitations of manual processes, relying heavily on paper, PDFs, and spreadsheets, which strained operational efficiency and responsiveness. In the pursuit of a more advanced and integrated solution, Calimesa chose OpenGov for its proven track record in enhancing municipal operations through innovative software.
Nestled in Riverside County, Calimesa was seeking to address contractors' demands for more efficient interaction with City services and to eliminate the cumbersome, paper-heavy permitting process. The City's leadership identified the need for a system that offered an online payment system with a built-in fee structure and the flexibility to adjust process workflows. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out for its ability to provide a comprehensive, no-code platform that promised to transform the City's permitting and licensing operations into a model of efficiency and transparency.
With the adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Calimesa can anticipate a new era of operational excellence and enhanced public service. The platform's powerful analytics and 24/7 online self-service capabilities are expected to significantly improve turnaround times and cross-departmental collaboration. Furthermore, the award-winning support and security standards OpenGov offers ensure that Calimesa is not just meeting current needs but is also well-prepared for future challenges and opportunities in municipal governance.
The City of Calimesa, CA, joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
