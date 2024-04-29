"It's Time to Shine" by Laurie Robinson Haden Encourages Readers to be the Authors of Their Own Success with a Side Gig

Amazon Best Seller New Book It's Time to Shine

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well-known attorney and influencer Laurie Robinson Haden has authored a timely new book, "It's Time to Shine." As a seasoned professional, Laurie shares her wisdom on many fronts. In chapter 9 of this penning, she delves into the practicalities of making money through side hustles. It acknowledges the common hesitation that holds many people back from pursuing their dreams and emphasizes the importance of taking that first daunting step. Robinson Haden reminds readers that nobody else can determine the perfect moment to launch their side hustle; it's something they must create for themselves.

The chapter highlights the crucial role momentum plays in the early stages of a side hustle. Just as starting a car requires extra effort to overcome inertia, initiating a business venture requires a push to overcome the initial resistance. However, once in motion, the momentum generated can carry the side hustle forward, propelling it toward success.

Robinson Haden’s insights are particularly relevant today, where the gig economy and remote work have opened numerous opportunities for side businesses and personal projects. With the traditional work boundaries becoming increasingly fluid, individuals are empowered to pursue their passions outside their regular jobs. According to Laurie, “At the end of the day, your position at your 9-to-5 is simply a title that you rent; the business you start or the personal project you create is all your own.”

The chapter resonates with the experiences of members of the CCWC (Corporate Counsel Women of Color), showcasing the diverse paths they've taken to achieve financial independence and fulfillment. From launching clothing lines to investing in real estate, these women exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit and determination advocated by Robinson Haden.

Ultimately, Chapter 9 serves as a call to action, urging readers to overcome their fears, seize opportunities, and embark on the journey of entrepreneurship. It reminds them that their current job title is merely borrowed, while their side hustle has the potential to become entirely their own—a source of pride, fulfillment, and financial reward.

About: Laurie Robinson Haden is an esteemed attorney who worked for nearly two decades as a senior leader in the law department of CBS Corporation (now Paramount +) and is an author renowned for her commitment to empowering professionals of color. Her book, "It's Time to Shine: A Guide for Professionals of Color on How to Advance Their Career," embodies her dedication to fostering personal and professional growth among diverse communities.

