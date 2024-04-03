Submit Release
Williston Barracks/Burglary-Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A1002392

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                        

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111


DATE/TIME: April 3, 2024 at 0408 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2 Barber Street, ST George, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary


ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 3, 2024, at approximately 0510 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks responded to a report of a commercial burglary alarm from the Simon's Gas Station located at 2 Barber Street in the Town of St George. Store employees arrived on scene prior to Troopers and discovered that the suspect had forced entry into the building through the front door with a vehicle.


Subsequent investigation determined that the suspect stole a large quantity of nicotine vape pens. The vehicle involved in the burglary was identified as a grey 2002 Chevy Astro Van bearing VT registration KBH430. This vehicle was later determined to be stolen out of South Burlington, VT.


Anyone who has any information about this incident or locates the involved vehicle is asked to contact the Vermont State Police-Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111. Anonymous tips may also be made by going to https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.



Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111



