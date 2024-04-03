Mercyhurst University Partners with Comintelli to Advance Competitive Intelligence Education

Intelligence2day® equips students with state-of-the-art analytics tools, preparing them for a future in the dynamic field of Artificial Intelligence and intelligence analysis” — Comintelli CEO Jesper Martell

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mercyhurst University and Comintelli join forces to propel Competitive Intelligence (CI) education and research. The partnership brings Comintelli's AI-based CI platform, Intelligence2day®, to Mercyhurst University’s School of Intelligence Studies, Computing, and Global Politics and the Center for Intelligence Research Analysis and Training (CIRAT).

"Intelligence2day® equips students with state-of-the-art analytics tools, preparing them for a future in the dynamic field of Artificial Intelligence and intelligence analysis," says Comintelli CEO Jesper Martell. “In return, the feedback we will receive from the University will be very valuable for our product development.”

Brian Fuller, Executive Director for the Office of Strategic Initiatives at Mercyhurst University, highlights the benefits: "Intelligence2day® provides a crucial platform for intelligence analysts to navigate the complexities of CI. This ensures timely, relevant, and accurate intelligence delivery to our clients and partners."

This partnership empowers Mercyhurst students to thrive in the data-driven world, and students will gain:

● Competitive and Market Intelligence Expertise: Interact with real-world data and analyze it using sophisticated tools.

● Advanced Analytics Skills: Hands-on experience prepares them for market intelligence and analysis careers.

● Industry Readiness: Meet the demands of data-driven businesses.

● Emerging Tech Exposure: Gain a competitive edge with exposure to new technologies.

● Enhanced Problem-Solving: Develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills through data interpretation.

About Comintelli

Comintelli (www.comintelli.com) is a leading provider of software for Market and Competitive intelligence. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with a subsidiary in the United States. The company is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market.

Comintelli’s award-winning and AI-based platform Intelligence2day® enables companies to collect, analyze, and take advantage of information about their business landscape (for example markets, trends, customers, and competitors). Intelligence2day® is used by various types of businesses and organizations including the chemicals, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, and manufacturing sectors. Examples of customers are international companies such as AkzoNobel, Bayer, Dow Corteva, Ericsson, Essity, JD Irving, Owens Corning, and Tetra Pak.

About Mercyhurst University

Mercyhurst University (www.mercyhurst.edu) is a private university in Erie, Pennsylvania, USA, and currently has about 4,000 students. CIRAT is part of Mercyhurst's Intelligence Studies program. CIRAT conducts research and education in business intelligence and offers consulting services to businesses and organizations.

Mercyhurst University has pioneered intelligence education since launching the first Intelligence Studies program in the USA in 1992. Today, their program is the largest and among the most prestigious. They graduate in-demand, entry-level analysts who are skilled in preparing assessments based on the collection, correlation, and analysis of intelligence data for employers both in government and private sectors, especially those in business, law enforcement, national security, and the military.

This unique and academically challenging multidisciplinary program combines a liberal arts core with a foreign language or computer requirement, as well as national and international studies, internship experience, and intelligence courses.