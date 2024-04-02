02 April 2024

Presentation of the book by the President of Turkmenistan “Anau – culture from the depths of millennia”

On April 2, 2024, the presentation of the book by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov “Anau - culture from the depths of millennia” took place at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The presentation was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs R.Meredov, Executive Secretary of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO Ch.Rustamova, figures in the fields of culture and art, science and education, employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives of the media, academic staff of the Institute, as well as student youth.

Speaking about the enormous significance of the new work of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in the study and wide popularization of the glorious history and rich national cultural heritage of which our people are rightfully proud, the speakers focused on the scientific, educational and practical relevance of the book, which is distinguished by the information capacity of the content, depth and clarity of presentation material. Its publication was a wonderful gift in the year marked by the proclamation of the city of Anau as the cultural capital of the Turkic world and held under the motto “Fount of Wisdom Magtymguly Fragi”.

According to the speakers, in the introductory part of the book the theme of the original historical and cultural heritage of the Turkmen people was continued, the contribution of prominent world scientists such as R.Pampelli, V.Sarianidi, V.Masson was voiced, who proved that the culture of Anau is contemporary with the Sumerian civilization. The implementation of government programs in this direction and the development of fruitful cooperation with foreign partners, including authoritative international organizations and leading scientific centers in many countries, are described. In this context, special emphasis is placed on the long-term experience and success of interaction with the largest specialized agency of the UN - UNESCO, as well as with TURKSOY.

The book “Anau - culture from the depths of millennia” is illustrated with colorful photographs and paintings by masters of fine art. The book, published in Turkmen, English and Russian, will certainly attract the attention of a wide range of readers, including foreign ones.

At the end of the presentation, those present sincerely wished the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov health, long life, success in his activities for the benefit of the people and the state, as well as new creative successes.