'A Fragile Flower'’s Nationwide Promotional ‘Cinetour’ Marks A Stunning Success, Selling Out On Every Stop Of The Tour
Award-Winning Romantic Drama 'A Fragile Flower'’s Nationwide Promotional ‘Cinetour’ Marks A Stunning Success, Selling Out On Every Stop Of The Tour
We created the Cinetour as a way to reach audiences, which proved to be a perfect way to spotlight our film and interact with foreign film enthusiasts from around the country.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning romantic drama A Fragile Flower, the first ever Vietnamese feature film produced entirely in the United States, which launched theatrically nationwide on March 29th, was accompanied with a 16-city promotional USA ‘Cinetour,’ a series of special VIP events where filmgoers could see the film and have a chance to meet and mingle with key cast members and producers of the film. The brainchild of the film’s executive producer Dr. Jacqueline Nguyen, the Cinetour was a major success, selling out in every single city.
— Dr. Jacqueline Nguyen
“A Fragile Flower is a very special film, a romantic drama with a universal story that appeals to all audiences and all cultures,” comments Dr. Nguyen. “We created the Cinetour as a way to reach audiences, which proved to be a perfect way to spotlight our film and interact with foreign film enthusiasts from around the country.”
Sold out in every city, the Cinetour began on March 21st in Orange, California and March 23rd in Portland, Oregon, and continued on to 14 additional cities around the country, including San Jose, Las Vegas, San Antonio, and Chicago. The tour will end on April 4th at AMC Empire in New York City.
Produced by the visionary duo Mai Thu Huyền and Dr. Jacqueline Nguyen, A Fragile Flower is the captivating love story and musical drama, with a screenplay penned by Vietnamese singing sensation Nhat Ha. The critically acclaimed film is distributed in the United States by leading film distributor Atlas Distribution Company (https://atlasdistribution.com/). Recently, Til Lowery of Texas-based TL Global Inc. (https://www.tlglobalinc.com/) signed on as executive producer.
“The Cinetour for The Fragile Flower was a new concept in theatrical movie marketing,” adds Atlas Distribution’s CEO Harmon Kaslow. “We’re extremely pleased with the results, with each and every stop on the tour playing to packed houses. We hope to incorporate the Cinetour concept in the promotional plans for our future releases.”
Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/Iws6lhBdqo0?si=1NLp6Z8-P1xI5F0t
On March 29, A Fragile Flower premiered in California, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Michigan, New Jersey/Pennsylvania, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Washington State in Regal, AMC and Cinemark Theatres. A full list of cities/theatres is available here:
https://www.facebook.com/AFragileFlowerOfficial/posts/pfbid0DoqmsrqmbDUJPtEwf2nG5DSLoKWsmy4jZW67DRpeT1ri1CXw6HNdRtbPnVMEXP9Cl
A poignant exploration of the main character's personal trials, triumphs, and aspirations, A Fragile Flower tells the tale of resilience and hope through the eyes of a blossoming Vietnamese songstress blessed with both a mesmerizing voice and a gentle soul. The film boasts a talented cast of professional Vietnamese singers and actors, including Trizzie Phuong Trinh, Nhat Ha, Anh Dung, Khanh Hoang, Lam Tuyet Trang, Ho Xuan Dao, Duc Tien, Baggio Saetti, Jacky Tai, Jacqueline Thu Thảo, Jinstar Nguyen Duy along with Maya, Quoc Cuong and Mai Thu Huyen.
Last week, the film received top honors at the 2024 New Delhi Film Festival. A Fragile Flower was named Top 3rd Feature Film, International Competition at the festival’s awards ceremony held on March 28 in New Delhi. The film was the only Vietnamese film award recipient showcased at the festival, organized annually by Jaipur International Film Festival Trust, and among 29 films awarded from outside of India. This month, the film will debut in Vietnam at the Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival, followed by theatrical runs in Vietnam in April and in India in May.
A Fragile Flower also recently received six awards at the FLOW Film Festival held in Hollywood, Florida, including the Best Film and Best Original Score awards, with individual awards included Jacqueline Nguyen being named Best Producer and Best First Time Filmmaker; Huong Thu Mai named Best Actress; and Mai Thu Huyền named Best Supporting Actress. All fourteen songs in the movie were performed by Nhat Ha, who is also the film’s scriptwriter.
For more information about A Fragile Flower, please visit the official website at https://afragileflower.com Follow the film on all social media platforms, using the hashtag #AFragileFlower.
About TINCOM MEDIA
Mai Thu Huyền and Jacqueline Thu Thảo: The dynamic duo behind TINCOM MEDIA of California, a production company dedicated to creating impactful and thought-provoking cinema. A Fragile Flower (Đoá Hoa Mong Manh) marks their latest addition to a portfolio recognized for its emotional depth and ability to connect with audiences worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://tincommedia.global/tincom
###
Nicole Goesseringer
Kultura PR International
+1 310-804-0964
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram