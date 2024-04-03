Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 04, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 04, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Cuyahoga Cleveland Academy of Scholarship, Technology & Leadership Enterprise

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Erie Village of Milan

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit FFR

Fairfield Pickerington Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Liberty Union-Thurston Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin 5th Avenue and 4th Street Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Dublin Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

City of Worthington

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 OP&F Examination Hamilton Cincinnati Achievement Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Cincinnati City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hocking Hocking Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Huron Monroeville Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Ann Jerkins-Harris Academy of Excellence

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

University of Toledo

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OPERS Examination Montgomery North Dayton School of Discovery

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

City of Centerville

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 OP&F Examination Morgan Deerfield Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Muskingum Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Paulding Paulding County Hospital

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Richland Lexington Union Cemetery

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Scioto Sciotoville Community School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Clay Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Barberton City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Main Preparatory Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Warren A-Plus Care, Inc.

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Washington Marietta City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

