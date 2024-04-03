Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,462 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 04, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 04, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Cuyahoga Cleveland Academy of Scholarship, Technology & Leadership Enterprise
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie Village of Milan
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit FFR
Fairfield Pickerington Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Liberty Union-Thurston Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin 5th Avenue and 4th Street Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Dublin Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
City of Worthington
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 OP&F Examination
Hamilton Cincinnati Achievement Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Cincinnati City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hocking Hocking Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Huron Monroeville Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Ann Jerkins-Harris Academy of Excellence
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
University of Toledo
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OPERS Examination
Montgomery North Dayton School of Discovery
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Centerville
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 OP&F Examination
Morgan Deerfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Muskingum Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Paulding Paulding County Hospital
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Richland Lexington Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Scioto Sciotoville Community School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Clay Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Barberton City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Main Preparatory Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren A-Plus Care, Inc.
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Washington Marietta City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 04, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more