Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 04, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 04, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Cuyahoga
|Cleveland Academy of Scholarship, Technology & Leadership Enterprise
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie
|Village of Milan
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Fairfield
|Pickerington Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Liberty Union-Thurston Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|5th Avenue and 4th Street Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Dublin Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|City of Worthington
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|OP&F Examination
|Hamilton
|Cincinnati Achievement Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cincinnati City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hocking
|Hocking Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Huron
|Monroeville Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Ann Jerkins-Harris Academy of Excellence
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|University of Toledo
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OPERS Examination
|Montgomery
|North Dayton School of Discovery
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Centerville
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|OP&F Examination
|Morgan
|Deerfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Paulding
|Paulding County Hospital
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Richland
|Lexington Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Scioto
|Sciotoville Community School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clay Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Barberton City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Main Preparatory Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|A-Plus Care, Inc.
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Washington
|Marietta City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.