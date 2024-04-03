Spring pothole patching season officially begins: over 75,000 potholes already patched!
News Provided By
April 03, 2024, 04:07 GMT
WVDOTCommunications@wv.gov
You just read:
Spring pothole patching season officially begins: over 75,000 potholes already patched!
News Provided By
April 03, 2024, 04:07 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program reminds motorcyclists to have proper training before hitting the open ...View All Stories From This Source