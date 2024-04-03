3 BR/1 BA Home in Leesburg, VA's Prospect Hills set for auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a solid one owner 3 BR/1 BA rambler style home on a .22± acre Prospect Hills lot in Leesburg, VA on Tuesday, April 9.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a solid one owner 3 BR/1 BA rambler style home on a .22± acre Prospect Hills lot in Leesburg, VA on Tuesday, April 9 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“This one owner home would make a wonderful primary or investment property, and is a rare find in Loudoun County and Leesburg,” said Nicholls.
“The property is located only minutes from the W&OD bike trail, .5 miles to Rt. 7, 1 mile to Rt. 15 (Leesburg Bypass), .5-2.5 miles to all schools, 8 miles to Ashburn, 17 miles to Dulles International Airport, and a short drive to Tyson's Corner, Arlington, Alexandria, and MD, DC & WV lines,” said Craid Damewood of Damewood Auctioneers.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below:
Tuesday, April 9 at 3:30PM EST -- 312 Valley View Ave. SW, Leesburg, VA 20175
• Solid 3 BR/1 BA one owner ranch/rambler style home on .22± acre lot in the established Prospect Hills neighborhood in the Town of Leesburg, VA (Loudoun County)
o The home measures 925 +/- finished sf., and features an eat-in kitchen, living room, laundry room and attic
o Screened rear porch
o Heating: natural gas furnace (1 year old); Cooling: central AC
o Public water, sewer & gas; gas water heater
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Craig Damewood (703-303-4760) or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Craig Damewood
Damewood Auctioneers
+1 703-303-4760
info@nichollsauction.com