Charleston International Music Competition Congratulates 2024 Baroque Music Competition Finalists
The finalists of the 2024 Baroque Music Competition stand out as musicians with skill, passion, and artistry who honor this esteemed historical music genre.CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Charleston International Music Competition is pleased to announce the names of musicians who have advanced to the final round of the 2024 Baroque Music Competition, celebrating the timeless music of the Baroque period (1600 - 1750).
Congratulations to the finalists of the 2024 Baroque Music Competition featured below by instrument category:
CELLO:
Aidan Chien, William Choi, Jared Cooper, Jinwook (Harry) Jung, Micah Lee, Vanessa Loo, Brandon Paek, Saleily Ramirez, Ronan Sands, Matthew Seo, Annalisa Thomas, Elyan Villa, Yeji Yoon
ENSEMBLE:
Brianna Bae, Kanak Baghel, Octavia Gordon, Dylan Huang, Sara Jin, Hyunju Lee, Ahana Naskar, JiYun Park, Miles Roth, Vivian Stewart, Bradley Swanson, Alexander Vash-Muñoz, Jed Yao, Travis Zhu
FLUTE:
Michael Fan, Tieran Holmes, Ligia Verduga, Haeeun Yun
GUITAR:
James Camp
OBOE:
Andrei Caquimbo, Spencer Chaisanguanthum
PIANO:
Prabhav Bharath, Isabella Bueno, Boyan Cao, Daniel Chang, Sophia Chang, Lina Chang, Calib Choi, Ellie Choi, Jing Quan Chong, Scarlett Cohan, Zachary D'Souza, Adelia Davletova Nazareth, Michael Durnev, William Feng, Mutian Gao, Hanna Hsieh, Benjamin Hu, Leo Huang, Yunfei Huang, John Hutchinson, Antara Jagadish, Chaehee Jang, Saketh Josyabhatla, Diane Jung, Amanda Kim, Alexander Kong, Xiaoyue Lai, Christopher Lee (10), Christopher Lee (16), Siyoon (Michaella) Lee, Sarah Leng, Vivian Leung, Harper Li, Aidan Li, Emma Liang, Caleb Lin, Annette Lin, Anna Lui, Claire Luo, Leonie Machorka, Varsha Madhusudhanan, Vihaan Mahisekar, Hayley Ngu, Hannah Oh, Yumiko Oka, Chelsea Okoro, Carnegie Park, Izabela Pavlicek, Aiden Pham, Robin Qi, Lori-Ann Qiao, Mia Safdie, Kimberly Shtrom, Angela Song, Vyaas Sudarshan, Emily Sun, Wei-Yi Sun, Andrew Sun-Zhuang, Rachel Tat, Irene Tsai, Luke Woodruff, Yugo Wu, Weixuan Yan, Oscar Yin, Vivi Zeng, ZiHan Zhou
VIOLA:
Isabella Chang, Lina Seo
VIOLIN:
Jessie Cai, Katherine Chen, Ian Cheung, Aishik Das, Liam Gunawan, Yu-Wei Hsiao, Kiyoun Jang, Brooklyn Jang, Melody Jian, Evelyn Kao, Penelope Kern, Timothy Kern, Junho Koo, Kaien Li, Kevin Li, Daniel Liu, Aithan Liu, Isaias Lopes Ferreira, Andrew Peng, Patrick Shi, Alli Tseng, Josephine Van Hoey, Felix Wang, Olivia Yang, Steve Yoon, Stephan Zhang, Jacob Zhao, Chloe Zhou
VOICE:
Salem Bowman, Tito Gutierrez, Naya Nassar, Sarah Richards, Heidi Skok, Alliana Yang, Lei Zhou
Bravo to these outstanding musicians! Each and every finalist featured above is a shining example of musical excellence, and their performances can be viewed on the Charleston International Music Competition’s YouTube channel. Stay tuned for the exciting results announcement scheduled for April 10th, where the winners of the 2024 Baroque Music Competition will be published on the results page of the competition’s website.
Future Competitions:
Looking ahead, the Charleston International Music Competition is excited to announce three upcoming competitions:
- 2024 Spring Music Competition (April 15th deadline)
- 20th Century Music Competition 2024 (May 15th deadline)
- 19th Century Music Competition 2024 (June 15th deadline)
Through its commitment to fairness, professionalism, and global recognition, the Charleston International Music Competition continues to uphold its reputation as a trusted platform for celebrating musical excellence and fostering a vibrant community of musicians. With a distinguished history spanning over 45 monthly competitions, the Charleston International Music Competition’s legacy of promoting music appreciation and supporting emerging musical talent is evident in the achievements of its finalists, many of whom have gone on to study at prestigious institutions and perform on renowned stages worldwide. Visit charlestoncompetition.com to see the competition’s inspiring finalist testimonials, trophy winners, prizes, and much more.
