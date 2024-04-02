Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,511 in the last 365 days.

Overnight closures planned at George Massey Tunnel for counterflow upgrade

CANADA, April 2 - The George Massey Tunnel on Highway 99 will be closed overnight in both directions for four consecutive nights beginning the night of Thursday, April 4, 2024, as upgrades are completed to the counterflow system.

During these full overnight closures of Highway 99 at the tunnel, drivers can detour via the Alex Fraser Bridge.

Full closures of the George Massey Tunnel are as follows:

  • Thursday, April 4, and Friday, April 5:
    • ​Northbound from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • Southbound from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7:
    • Northbound from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • Southbound from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

During these full closures, emergency vehicles and late-night buses will use the tunnel with an escort vehicle.

The upgraded electronic lane-control system will be back in operation in time for the morning commute on Monday, April 8.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure appreciates peoples’ patience while this important system upgrade is made to ensure the continued safety of those commuting through the George Massey Tunnel.

As the project has progressed, enhancements to the manual counterflow system were made to improve information for drivers on correct lanes for upcoming exits and make it as safe and efficient as possible. The temporary lane-control pickets that are in place to maintain safety for motorists will be removed once electronic counterflow operations are restored on April 8.

While the George Massey Tunnel counterflow system is upgraded, drivers are asked to use caution, obey the posted speed limit, watch for traffic-control personnel and check DriveBC for updates: https://www.DriveBC.ca

You just read:

Overnight closures planned at George Massey Tunnel for counterflow upgrade

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more