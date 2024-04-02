Overnight closures planned at George Massey Tunnel for counterflow upgrade

CANADA, April 2 - The George Massey Tunnel on Highway 99 will be closed overnight in both directions for four consecutive nights beginning the night of Thursday, April 4, 2024, as upgrades are completed to the counterflow system.

During these full overnight closures of Highway 99 at the tunnel, drivers can detour via the Alex Fraser Bridge.

Full closures of the George Massey Tunnel are as follows:

Thursday, April 4, and Friday, April 5: ​Northbound from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Southbound from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7: Northbound from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Southbound from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.



During these full closures, emergency vehicles and late-night buses will use the tunnel with an escort vehicle.

The upgraded electronic lane-control system will be back in operation in time for the morning commute on Monday, April 8.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure appreciates peoples’ patience while this important system upgrade is made to ensure the continued safety of those commuting through the George Massey Tunnel.

As the project has progressed, enhancements to the manual counterflow system were made to improve information for drivers on correct lanes for upcoming exits and make it as safe and efficient as possible. The temporary lane-control pickets that are in place to maintain safety for motorists will be removed once electronic counterflow operations are restored on April 8.

While the George Massey Tunnel counterflow system is upgraded, drivers are asked to use caution, obey the posted speed limit, watch for traffic-control personnel and check DriveBC for updates: https://www.DriveBC.ca