Lewis Avenue to Close at Benson Road for Interstate 229 Reconstruction Project in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Contact: Steve Neumeister, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Starting Thursday, April 4, 2024, Lewis Avenue will close at Benson Road for the installation of utilities and grading. The closure will be in place through Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Benson Road will remain open to traffic as the contractor works on the south driving lanes from Casco Avenue to Interstate 229. Traffic will be maintained on the north side of Benson Road. Access will be maintained to businesses throughout the project.

Motorists should be prepared for delays and use alternate routes during peak travel times through the I-229 and Benson Road reconstruction project. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the area. Traffic control measures will guide motorists around all closures.

This project reconstructs nearly two miles of Benson Road and approximately one mile of Interstate 229 ramps. Work includes construction of a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI), constructing a structure, grading, concrete surfacing, curb and gutter, storm sewer, lighting, signals, permanent signing, and pavement marking.

The prime contractor for this project is T&R Contracting of Sioux Falls. The overall completion date for this $34 million project is June 2025.

To learn more, please find the project summary, timeline, and maps on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/bensonroad-i-229-pcn-04xk. The city of Sioux Falls has also created a page for this project at https://www.siouxfalls.gov/resident-services/parking-street-services/street-construction/benson-229-interchange.

For more information, contact Steve Neumeister, Project Engineer, at 605-367-5680 or via email at steven.neumeister@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-