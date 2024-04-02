Structure Replacements Scheduled to Begin in Grant County

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

MILBANK, S.D. – On Monday, April 8, 2024, BX Civil and Construction, Inc., a contractor for the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), will begin a structure replacement project in Grant County. This project will replace two separate structures near Milbank and Albee over the Whetstone and Yellow Bank Rivers.

Work on the first structure will begin on 480th Avenue, one-mile north and one and one-half miles east of Milbank, over the Whetstone River. The structure is anticipated to be completed in early July. Work on the second structure located on 482nd Avenue, approximately eight miles north of Albee, over the Yellow Bank River, will begin in May. The structure is anticipated to be completed in mid-September.

Both structures will be closed to traffic while operations are being conducted and a detour will be provided to motorists.

The overall completion date for this $1.8 million project is Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.

