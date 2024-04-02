Grading Work Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 25 in Huron Area

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Contact: Dan Sitter PE, Engineer III, 605-882-5166

VIENNA, S.D. – On Monday, April 8, 2024, grading work is scheduled to begin on S.D. Highway 25 from the north junction of S.D. Highway 28 to Hamre Slough. The anticipated reconstruction schedule is to complete grading in sections. Depending on weather conditions, the south half will be graded from mid-April to early July and the north half graded from mid-July to early September.

The project will reconstruct approximately six miles of Highway 25. The project includes grading, pipe work, and interim surfacing. Highway 25 will be fully closed to through traffic during the project with a detour provided. Access to businesses and residents throughout the project will be maintained from the nearest mile line road during active construction.

The overall completion date for this project is November 2024. The primary contractor on this $6.9 million project is Midland Contracting, Inc. of Volga, SD. Find additional information about this project, including detour maps, at https://dot.sd.gov/hyw25-hamre-slough-pcn-04ku.

