U.S. Highway 14 Lane Closures Planned Near Brookings

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Contact: Tommy Lindstrom, Engineer II, 605-688-5001

BROOKINGS, S.D. – On Monday, April 8, 2024, work is scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 14 near Brookings. Highway 14 will have two separate lane closures. One lane closure will be east of Brookings. Traffic signals will be used to guide traffic through the work zone. The other lane closure will be between Brookings and Volga in the westbound lanes with speed reductions lowered to 45 mph through the work zone. Work on Highway 14 in the Brookings area is anticipated to take about a month and a half.

The project includes replacing approach slabs and repairing the surface on multiple bridges on Highway 14, Interstate 29, S.D. Highway 15, and S.D. Highway 22, along with pavement repair work on U.S. Highway 212 and U.S Highway 81.

PCIRoads LLC., is the primary contractor for this $9.5 million project. The completion date for the project is set for Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

