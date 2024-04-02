Royalton Barracks / DUI / Criminal DLS / Arrest on Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2001388
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 04/02/2024 at approximately 1524 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 14, Sharon, VT
VIOLATION: DUI / Criminal DLS / Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Zachary J. Boles
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/02/2024 at approximately 1524 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a report of an intoxicated individual engaged in concerning and suspicious activity. Upon arrival at the incident location, Troopers investigated the event and immediately detected signs and indicators of impairment while speaking to Boles. During the investigation, it was also discovered that Boles had an active warrant for his arrest and his driver’s license was criminally suspended. Boles was screened, placed under arrest for the aforementioned offenses, and then transported to the VSP Royalton Barracks without incident.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/03/2024 at 0830 hours, 04/23/2024 at 0800 hours
COURT: Chittenden County Criminal Division Superior Court / Windsor County Criminal Division Superior Court
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.