Royalton Barracks / DUI / Criminal DLS / Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B2001388

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores                          

STATION: Royalton Barracks             

CONTACT#: (802)-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 04/02/2024 at approximately 1524 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 14, Sharon, VT

VIOLATION: DUI / Criminal DLS / Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Zachary J. Boles                                              

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/02/2024 at approximately 1524 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a report of an intoxicated individual engaged in concerning and suspicious activity. Upon arrival at the incident location, Troopers investigated the event and immediately detected signs and indicators of impairment while speaking to Boles. During the investigation, it was also discovered that Boles had an active warrant for his arrest and his driver’s license was criminally suspended. Boles was screened, placed under arrest for the aforementioned offenses, and then transported to the VSP Royalton Barracks without incident.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes                                                                                                   

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/03/2024 at 0830 hours, 04/23/2024 at 0800 hours      

COURT: Chittenden County Criminal Division Superior Court / Windsor County Criminal Division Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

