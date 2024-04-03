Country Artist - Jillian Cardarelli - Releases Video for Sultry New Single "Slow Song"
Soulful Love Song Resonates with Country Music Fans
Country Artist / Songwriter Jillian Cardarelli releases the music video for her new single "Slow Song," premiering on All Country News yesterday. The sultry single, written by Cardarelli, Christian Holmes, and Ryan Sorestad, is reminiscent of a 1980's country love song featuring a steel guitar with a contemporary vibe, paying homage to the nostalgia of eras past.
— Jillian Cardarelli, Country Artist & Songwriter
Cardarelli explains that the song was written as a bit of a throwback, sort of a how-to love me tutorial, inspired by various classic love songs like Etta James’ “Sunday Kind of Love” or Elvis Presley’s “Love Me Tender.”
"I'm often told I'm an 'old soul' and I love the music from eras past,” said Jillian Cardarelli. “This song was fun to write because it encapsulates that soulful, old school feeling of the music I grew up listening to, and it feels like a bit of a time capsule for me. This is the kind of song you listen to while dancing, falling in love, and creating memories."
This is Cardarelli’s third single release in 2024 with no signs of slowing down, as she gears up for an exciting year of musical and television projects. Her latest single, "Waiting on the Sunrise" aired on the popular Fox TV series Farmer Wants a Wife in March and she’s slated to guest host a national television special in May.
In addition, her recent singles “I Hate Chevys,” “Could’ve Been Boy,” and "Country Side" all garnered support from Apple Music, Spotify and Pandora. Her popular single “If I Could Talk to Elvis” featuring Larry Strickland hit #1 Fan Voted Video on CMT 12-Pack Countdown with appearances on WSM’s Coffee, Country & Cody, and on Sirius XM Radio - Elvis Radio, among others. In addition, she’s been tapped to make appearances at various Elvis Festivals and events to perform, like the Nashville Elvis Festival last month.
She has opened for acts such as Reba, Willie Nelson, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Hunter Hayes, Scotty McCreery, Trace Adkins, Dierks Bentley, and Alabama. Fans can expect exciting new music and projects from this rising artist in 2024. This Massachusetts native is blazing her own path within the music scene with her stunning vocals, captivating storytelling through her lyrics, and strong work ethic.
“Slow Song” is available now on Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, Amazon Music or anywhere you stream music here: https://lnk.to/JCSlowSong. Subscribe to Cardarelli’s YouTube Channel to be notified when music videos release.
More About Jillian Cardarelli:
Cardarelli's previous singles “What’s It Gonna Take,” "Dropped" and "If You Had a Heart" from her 2021 EP – all garnered support from Apple Music, Spotify and Pandora. Her inspirational single "Strong" featuring Charles Esten was named one of 2020's Most Powerful Songs by American Songwriter and Rolling Stone named her a Top New Artist to Watch. In December 2020, Jillian was honored to be asked to participate in the National Christmas Tree Lighting Virtual Concert in Washington, D.C. as she sang the classic, "O Holy Night."
Her debut single, "Rerun," written by Grammy Award-winning artist Maren Morris, Tina Parol and Jordan Reynolds made a splash on CMT Music, with the music video spending two weeks at #1 and several weeks in the Top 10.
Her second single, “Souvenirs,” debuted on Radio Disney Country, while the music video spent eight weeks in the Top 10 on CMT.com.
In addition to writing and performing, Jillian is passionate about being involved in charitable organizations like Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Stand Up 2 Cancer, Band Against Cancer, Musicians on Call, and St. Jude Children’s Hospital. She often performs for charitable events and, an avid golfer, plays in various charity golf tournaments around the country.
Visit www.JillianCardarelli.com for more information.
Jillian Cardarelli's "Slow Song" Official Music Video