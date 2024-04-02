Vermont Drug Task Force / Sale of fentanyl and cocaine, and other charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24H2000200

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Vermont Drug Task Force

STATION: Headquarters

CONTACT#: 802-244-7345

DATE/TIME: 04/02/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Canal Street, Brattleboro, Vermont

ACCUSED: Anton G. Lutz Jr.

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: No fixed address

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, the Vermont State Police Narcotics Investigation Unit, following a months-long investigation, arrested Anton G. Lutz Jr., 29, who has no fixed address, for the following offenses:

Sale of fentanyl Sale of cocaine Possession of cocaine Violating court-ordered conditions of release (x6)

VSP’s investigation determined that Lutz sold fentanyl and cocaine in the Brattleboro area during July 2023 and was in possession of cocaine at the time of his arrest in April 2024. The violations of court-ordered conditions of release stem from several dockets in the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, that were active during the time in which he was distributing narcotics.

Lutz was ordered held on $5,000 bail and was issued a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on April 3rd, 2024, at 12:30 PM.

The Vermont State Police thanks the Brattleboro Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

This investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 3rd, 2024, 12:30 PM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.