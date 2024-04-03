Gamma Interactive announces partnering with Mysten Labs to take advantage of Sui for their upcoming VR FPS Macht
Gamma Interactive today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Mysten Labs, a leading web3 infrastructure company and the original contributor to Sui.
We’re focused on tying technologies together to give players maximum value for their investment of time and energy. Sui is ideal for what we want to accomplish and I’m sure players will be excited!”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gamma Interactive today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Mysten Labs, a leading web3 infrastructure company and the original contributor to Sui. This strategic collaboration will empower Gamma Interactive to fully dedicate their resources to the development of their highly anticipated upcoming title, Macht, while simultaneously offering players a revolutionary new approach to season passes via Sui, the groundbreaking layer 1 and smart contract platform.
— Dave Katz, Founder and President of Gamma Interactive
“We are thrilled to join forces with Mysten Labs on this exciting venture,” said Dave Katz, Founder and President of Gamma Interactive. “We’re focused on tying burgeoning technologies together to give players maximum value for their investment of time and energy. Sui is ideal for what we want to accomplish and I’m sure players will be excited with what we have in store!"
Combined efforts from Macht and Mysten Labs will leverage Sui to create a unique and interactive season pass system for Macht. This system will move beyond traditional models, offering players a more dynamic and engaging way to experience the game's ongoing content.
Macht’s season pass model intends to deliver:
- A living record of players' seasons containing highlights, accolades and the likes.
- Access to content and competitions based on player’s level and completion.
- A way to bind seasons together to form career encompassing collectables.
- A tradeable collection/memorabilia piece on the open marketplace
"We are excited to partner with Gamma Interactive to support the development and launch of Macht,” said Anthony Palma, Gaming Partnerships & Investments at Mysten Labs. “Our combined expertise will not only elevate the game itself but also redefine how players engage with games and their assets.”
About Macht
Macht, currently under development, is Gamma Interactive’s upcoming squad based competitive FPS planned for both VR and flat screens. With new twists on familiar gameplay modes like capture the flag, capture and hold, team elimination and more, players will battle using endlessly customizable weapons, tools, abilities and vehicles.
For more information on Gamma Interactive, visit gammainteractive.com
-----
Contact
Vincent Gallopain
XOGO Consulting
vincent@xogoconsulting.com
About Gamma Interactive
Established in 2017, Gamma Interactive pioneers diverse production endeavors leveraging cutting-edge technologies. Specializing in Games, VR & Spatial Reality, mobile & web applications, and Web 3.0, we proudly serve a broad clientele. Notable collaborations include embodied VR experiences for prestigious institutions like Gallaudet University and UI development for innovative companies such as Snowcrash.
In addition to our internal IPs, we're co-developing with renowned gaming studios like Thirdverse and Skydance Interactive, and creating additional verticals by pushing into government grants and contracts.
About Sui
Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.
Learn more: https://sui.io
About Mysten Labs
Mysten Labs is a team of leading distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography experts whose founders were senior executives and lead architects of pioneering blockchain projects. The mission of Mysten Labs is to create foundational infrastructure for web3. Learn more: https://mystenlabs.com
Vincent Gallopain
XOGO Consulting
email us here