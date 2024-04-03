Zerigo Health Appoints Tricia Balazovic as Senior Vice President of Clinical Services
Expansion of clinical services team furthers leading digital health company’s commitment to optimizing member experiences and outcomes
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zerigo Health, a digital health platform for the home treatment of chronic skin conditions, including psoriasis and eczema, today announced the appointment of Tricia Balazovic as the company's Senior Vice President of Clinical Services.
In this newly created role, she will lead Zerigo Health’s member activation, utilization, and retention initiatives to optimize the member experience and achieve optimal clinical outcomes. Prior to joining Zerigo Health, Balazovic spent over a decade helping health plans and digital health companies to scale clinical operations, redesign care models, and advance population health strategies in value-based care. She most recently built and scaled high performing clinical teams at Babylon Health and Bright Health.
“Tricia is one of the industry’s strongest clinical strategy and operations leaders with over a decade of experience in scaling clinical teams,” said Lisa Rometty, Chief Executive Officer of Zerigo Health. “Her ability to execute effectively will be vital as we expand Zerigo’s footprint to reach more people with chronic skin conditions while ensuring that all members feel supported and can achieve their goals.”
Zerigo Health is the first clinically proven, digitally connected phototherapy solution that empowers people to better manage their chronic skin conditions, while also helping to significantly reduce the costs and risks associated with expensive pharmaceutical treatments. By coupling its FDA-cleared, handheld NB-UVB light device with a smartphone app and experienced team of health coaches, Zerigo Health puts people in charge of their care, enabling them to self-administer clinical light therapy, cost-effectively, in the convenience of their home or on the go. Members enjoy results comparable to in-office phototherapy with higher satisfaction by enabling them to treat at home.
“I’m incredibly excited to join Zerigo Health to help members have seamless end-to-end treatment experiences,” said Balazovic. “This work is so important because many people with chronic skin conditions haven’t had a reliable, accessible solution to address their skin health needs. Zerigo empowers them to better manage their skin health from the comfort of their own homes and on their own schedules without sacrificing results.”
Zerigo Health is backed by leading investors, including 7wireVentures, H.I.G. Capital, Cigna Ventures and Bluestem Capital.
About Zerigo Health
Zerigo Health offers the only comprehensive, clinically proven, at-home solution that seamlessly connects people with chronic skin conditions and providers to deliver optimal dermatological outcomes. Zerigo's precision solution is FDA-cleared for use on all skin types, and remotely treats and monitors people with chronic skin conditions using narrowband ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) phototherapy, a proven, standard-of-care treatment. People benefit from the unique combination of advanced technology with personal coaching and support throughout their treatment journey, which results in documented increases in treatment adherence and patient satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.zerigohealth.com.
The Zerigo Health Phototherapy System is an Ultraviolet Light Emitting Medical Device. It is intended for use in localized phototherapeutic treatment of dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis (eczema), seborrheic dermatitis, and leukoderma on all skin types (I-VI)
