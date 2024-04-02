Submit Release
AFFORDABLE  SILENT  MEDITATION  RETREAT, at Mattole Camp May 17-19 or 20    For all traditions and no tradition. Since 2010 we have been doing retreats at Mattole Camp on the Mattole River near Petrolia. Almost all the retreat is sitting in silence except Friday night when we arrive and when we leave. You can also stand or lie down. We do five 45 minute sits and three 30 minute sits a day. There is a long mid-day break. In the evening we play an inspirational talk, followed by an optional discussion. A retreat is the best way to start a meditation practice or to go deeper into a practice. Instruction can be provided outside the meditation hall if requested.

The fees are $60 a night, plus a potluck food contribution. Not everyone has to cook something. Scholarships are available. Call CatMcAdams at 707-445-8596, landline. Or use [email protected].

MATTOLE  CAMP  is a beautiful place available for any group to rent. The camp has a large lodge with a well-equipped kitchen, hot showers, some cabins, and plenty of room for tents and trailers. The camp can sleep 60 people, in bunk beds. This is the most comfortable and convenient camp in our county, it needs to be supported. Mattole Camp has been graciously run by the Presbyterian Churches of Northern California for over 60 years. It has great energy. Local wildlife come to visit. Synchronicity happens. Contact mattolecamp.com.

