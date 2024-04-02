Office opening in Boise: Exyte brings economic growth to the Treasure ValleyMar13

MEDIA ALERT

Office opening in Boise: Exyte brings economic growth to the Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho (March 13, 2024) – Exyte arrives in the Treasure Valley, marking a new chapter of the economic opportunity for Idaho. The global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Boise, marking it as the company’s next regional hub in the US.

This expansion will serve as a focal point for engineering. The City of Boise can expect approximately 100 engineering jobs in addition to a full range of other career opportunities. Having Exyte’s presence in the region will make the Treasure Valley an even more attractive region for future investments that would leave a lasting impact on Idaho’s economy and quality of jobs.

“This announcement from Exyte adds to the tremendous growth our state has seen, particularly within the semiconductor industry,” Idaho Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey said. “With this announcement, Exyte will create high-paying jobs, and economic opportunity, as well as build upon the supply chain needed to support this important industry in the U.S. We welcome Exyte and their expansion to Idaho.”

Leading in the community is just as important as leading in the workplace for Exyte. In the spirit of enriching the local community, the company has partnered with the City of Boise and the Idaho Department of Commerce to secure an office building in the urban renewal district at 1500 Shoreline Dr.

“Exyte has been active in the USA for almost 35 years. The expansion in Boise marks the next milestone in our success story. Partnering with the state, city, and community stakeholders is a top priority for Exyte. Only together, can we create solutions that will preserve and enhance the quality of modern life,” says Exyte board member Mark Garvey. “As we take this journey towards a brighter future, we will remain actively engaged with the community and support local businesses. Together, we are driving the development of the Treasure Valley forward.”

Regional recruitment and collaborations with schools and universities

Exyte’s projects are often multi-billion-dollar investments and require a vast support network. When building these project teams, Exyte prioritizes regional recruitment, resulting in the Treasure Valley experiencing a surge of job opportunities and job security that will help families meet the rising cost of living.

The company is already working in close collaboration with local schools and Boise State University — hosting info sessions and establishing internship opportunities — to inform students about the influx of career tracks becoming available in the area.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Exyte to our community,” says Mayor Lauren McLean. “This expansion brings economic growth and family-wage jobs to Boise, enhancing our economic landscape, and Exyte is already contributing to our community in meaningful ways by hosting local job fairs, conducting food drives for our schools and prioritizing environmental sustainability. I look forward to the positive impact this will have on our city and Exyte’s commitment to sustaining a city for everyone.”

Exyte is also committed to protecting the natural resources in Boise and the surrounding area. It is achieving this through adherence to an environmental sustainability plan created in agreement with local governing bodies. Globally, sustainability is an inherent part of Exyte’s core principles, and is projected to achieve its “Net Zero” goal by 2040.

Project execution in the USA since 1989

Exyte has a rich 100-year history. Originating in Stuttgart, Germany, the company has expanded globally, delivering some of the world’s most advanced technology facilities. Currently, with about 9,800 employees, it is expected to grow to 15,000 employees globally by 2027.

Since 1989 Exyte has been operating in the USA as a trusted leader in turnkey solutions, serving the most technically demanding clients. With ten permanent locations, Exyte has a strong foothold in the USA and has earned the trust of leading US and internationally-based companies operating in markets such as semiconductors, batteries, biopharma and life sciences, and data centers. The company specializes in creating controlled and regulated environments for high-tech facilities.

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries. With cutting-edge expertise developed over more than a century, the company serves clients in the sophisticated markets of semiconductors, battery cells, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. Exyte offers a full range of services from consulting to managing the implementation of turnkey solutions with the highest standards in safety and quality to its customers worldwide. Exyte creates a better future by enabling key industries to enhance the quality of modern life. In 2022, the company generated sales of €7.4 billion with around 9,800 employees worldwide.