Idaho Travel Council Announces September Special MeetingSep16

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Michael Cullen
Visit Idaho
208.2780.5141
michael.cullen@tourism.idaho.gov

Idaho Travel Council Announces September Special Meeting 

BOISE, Idaho (September 16, 2025) —The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet virtually on Teams on Thursday, September 18, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (MT). Guests may attend in-person at the Idaho Commerce office in the Clearwater meeting room (Joe R. Williams Building, 700 W. State Street, 2nd Floor).  

The agenda will include discussion and a vote on scope of work change requests.

View the full ITC agenda here.

The ITC meeting is open to the public.

The ITC is an eight-member, private-sector advisory board appointed by the Governor. The goal of the ITC, as well as Idaho Tourism, is to grow Idaho’s economy by increasing visitor expenditures throughout the state.

For a full list of ITC members, click here.

To learn more about Visit Idaho and Idaho’s tourism industry, go to Industry.VisitIdaho.org or VisitIdaho.org.

###

