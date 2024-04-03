Energy Marketing Conferences Announces Winner of Competitive Energy Supplier of the Year Award at EMC21 in Houston
Chariot Energy Wins the Coveted Competitive Energy Supplier of the Year!
The winner has made a huge commitment to innovation and sustainability and they boosted its Google Review rating by 19% and brought its Better Business Bureau grade to A+!”NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Marketing Conferences, LLC proudly announced the recipient of the “Competitive Energy Supplier of the Year Award” at its twenty-first semi-annual Energy Marketing Conference held in Houston, Texas on March 18th and 19th, 2024.
Over 400 energy professionals convened from across the nation to partake in the largest networking and learning event in the competitive energy industry. The two-day extravaganza featured 75 speakers, 11 pre-conference sessions, 5 panel sessions, 1 Fastball pitch competition, 40 sponsors, 35 exhibitors, 5 networking events, 1 Carbon Neutral and Sustainable Conference, and the inaugural EMC Pickleball Tournament.
Sponsored by POWWR, the Competitive Energy Supplier of the Year Award nominees included Atlantic Energy, Chariot Energy, Clearview Energy, Constellation, Green Mountain Energy, NRG, and Rhythm Energy.
Jack Doueck, Founder of Advanced Energy Capital, LED Plus, and Energy Marketing Conferences, remarked, “The two finalists, Chariot Energy and last year’s winner Rhythm Energy, exemplified remarkable commitment to innovation and sustainability. Surviving Winter Storm Uri and thriving in the ERCOT market, the winner distinguished themselves as a true industry leader.”
Doueck continued, “Chariot Energy, a ‘Gen-tailor’ with its own 180MW solar power plant in West Texas, has showcased outstanding dedication to their customers. Scaling solar buy-back options for residential customers in ERCOT and elevating their Google Review rating by 19%, they truly embody excellence in the competitive energy landscape.”
Accepting the esteemed award, Brian Armentrout, Senior Director of Marketing for Chariot Energy,“Competitive Energy Supplier of the Year Award” to Chariot Energy.”
Looking ahead, the next Energy Marketing Conference is slated for September 23-24th, 2024 at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas. Register now for this unparalleled event: https://energymarketingconferences.com/emc-22-las-vegas-nevada/
To view a preview video, click here: https://youtu.be/6n9_rGivGWs?si=50hdKU3JxeOEGbD
For more information about Energy Marketing Conferences, go to http://energymarketingconferences.com
About Energy Marketing Conferences:
Founded in 2013, EMC, the largest and longest-running gathering of retail energy executives in North America, brings together hundreds of energy companies, utilities, marketers, vendors, and suppliers in the retail energy industry to engage, educate and empower the competitive energy market and help shape its future. The Energy Marketing Conference’s (EMC) mission is to provide the competitive energy industry with exciting conferences and build a community. Every year, EMC takes place in Houston during the springtime and this year we will be in Las Vegas in the fall. The two-day packed agendas feature more than 50 thought leaders who speak on over a dozen sessions and panels. Hundreds of energy industry professionals gather to network at the annual energy conference. The EMC trade show and exhibitor hall count of over 40 exhibitor booths.
