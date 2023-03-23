Energy Marketing Conferences, LLC Announces the Winners of the Competitive Energy Awards at EMC19

Energy Marketing Conferences Rhythm Energy wins Competitive Energy Supplier of the Year

EMC announced the winner of the "Competitive Supplier of the Year Award" as well as “The Most Innovative Marketer Award” presented at EMC19 this week.

The nominees are leaders in our industry who have survived & thrived during one of the most turbulent markets in decades—their commitments enabled them to overcome adversity & grow their businesses.” — Jack Doueck