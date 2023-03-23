Energy Marketing Conferences, LLC Announces the Winners of the Competitive Energy Awards at EMC19

Rhythm Energy wins Competitive Energy Supplier of the Year
EMC announced the winner of the "Competitive Supplier of the Year Award" as well as “The Most Innovative Marketer Award” presented at EMC19 this week.
The nominees are leaders in our industry who have survived & thrived during one of the most turbulent markets in decades—their commitments enabled them to overcome adversity & grow their businesses.”
— Jack Doueck
NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Marketing Conferences, LLC announced the winner of the "Competitive Supplier of the Year Award" as well as “The Most Innovative Marketer Award”, both were presented at its nineteenth semi-annual Energy Marketing Conference held in Houston Texas on March 20th and 21st, 2023.
About 400 energy professionals attended from all over the country participated in the largest networking and learning event in the competitive energy industry.
Sponsored by Cinch Home Services, the Competitive Energy Supplier of the Year Award nominees were: David Energy, Engie, NRG, Ntherm, Octopus Energy, Rhythm Energy, and Smartest Energy.
The seven nominees are leaders in our industry who have survived and thrived during one of the most turbulent markets in decades,” said Jack Doueck, Founder of Advanced Energy Capital, LED Plus, and Energy Marketing Conferences, LLC. “Their commitments to innovation and technology have enabled them to overcome adversity and grow their businesses.”
“The two finalists were David Energy and Rhythm, and the voting was so close that we had to do a recount and check the voting machines!” said Christina Corcoran, Managing Director at Energy Marketing Conferences. “The final decision was to present the “Competitive Energy Supplier of the Year Award” to Rhythm Energy and to give David Energy the “Most Innovative Marketer of the Year Award.”
Chaitu Parikh, President and Head of Retail for David Energy, accepted the Most Innovative Marketer Award, and PJ Popovic, CEO of Rhythm Energy, received the “Competitive Energy Supplier of the Year Award.”
“We are honored to receive this prestigious award from Energy Marketing Conferences, recognizing the dedication, creativity, and passion of our Rhythm Energy team, said PJ Popovic, CEO, of Rhythm Energy. “Together with our partners, we strive to revolutionize the energy sector and generate a lasting, positive impact. Above all, we are grateful to our customers for their trust and continued support in our pursuit of excellence.”
About Energy Marketing Conferences:
Founded in 2013, EMC, the largest and longest-running gathering of retail energy executives in North America, brings together hundreds of energy companies, utilities, marketers, vendors, and suppliers in the retail energy industry to engage, educate and empower the competitive energy market and help shape its future. The Energy Marketing Conference’s (EMC) mission is to provide the competitive energy industry with exciting conferences and build a community. Every year, EMC takes place in Houston and New York City. The spring and fall two-day packed agendas feature more than 50 thought leaders who speak on over a dozen sessions and panels. Hundreds of energy industry professionals gather to network at the annual energy conference. The EMC trade show and exhibitor hall count of over 40 exhibitor booths.
