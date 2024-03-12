Energy Marketing Conferences, LLC Nominates Seven Suppliers for Annual Award Amidst Retail Energy's Largest Gathering
These seven nominees have not only thrived amidst market turbulence but have also consistently demonstrated their commitment to sustainable practices and community contribution”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Energy Marketing Conferences, LLC proudly announced the esteemed nominees for its "Competitive Energy Supplier of the Year Award." This prestigious recognition will be bestowed during the 21st semi-annual Energy Marketing Conference at the Hilton Post Oak in Houston, Texas, slated for March 18-19, 2024.
— Jack Doueck
The conference, themed 'Mitigating Risk in Retail Energy,' anticipates over 400 attendees, including retail energy veterans and newcomers from across the country and beyond.
This year’s event will feature an impressive lineup of more than 60 industry leaders contributing to eleven pre-conference sessions and five interactive panels.
Key discussions will center on risk navigation, regulatory dynamics, artificial intelligence, and the importance of providing both innovation and sustainability to retail energy customers.
Panels such as “Navigating Risk in Retail Energy”, “How to Score a Touchdown When They Keep Moving the Goal Posts!”, “The Challenges and Opportunities of AI in Retail Energy”, and “Innovation and Sustainability: How to Provide Both to Retail Energy Customers” are expected to provoke insightful debate and solutions. Additionally, the CEO Round Table will explore “Mitigating Risk and Growing Top Line in Retail Energy”.
Designed to optimize learning and networking, the conference will host engaging activities including a breakfast, lunch, networking breaks, evening receptions with live music, 10 “Fastball Pitches”, and the first EMC pickleball tournament on March 20th.
Shell Energy's sponsorship will ensure the event’s carbon neutrality, while Spinakr supports its sustainable excellence.
The Competitive Energy Supplier of the Year Award sponsored by POWWR, will be contested by seven distinguished nominees: Atlantic Energy, Chariot Energy, Clearview Energy, Constellation, Green Mountain Energy, NRG and Rhythm Energy.
These organizations have excelled in market resilience, customer satisfaction, shareholder contentment, and, notably, in upholding environmental stewardship.
"These seven nominees have not only thrived amidst market turbulence but have also consistently demonstrated their commitment to sustainable practices and community contribution," said Jack Doueck, Founder of Advanced Energy Capital, LED Plus, and Energy Marketing Conferences.
For those invested in the retail energy sector, this conference is an unmissable opportunity for growth, learning, and collaboration.
To explore the conference agenda please visit the Energy Marketing Conference's official website, https://energymarketingconferences.com/emc-21-houston-texas/ or directly secure your spot and register now.
Discover insights from our founder Jack Doueck in his latest podcast appearance on The Green Insider, available, https://erenewable.com/the-energy-marketing-conference-emc21-back-to-houston/, and get a sneak peek at the conference’s ambiance and offerings by viewing our sneak peek video.
Christina Corcoran
Energy Marketing Conferences, LLC
+1 917-843-6175
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
EMC21 Sneek Peak