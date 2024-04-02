Evolution Strategy Partners Announces Acquisition of Amped Electric
Bolstering Residential and Commercial Electrical Services in South CarolinaAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evolution Strategy Partners (“Evolution”), a differentiated private equity firm focused on infrastructure and essential businesses, is pleased to announce the successful partnership with Amped Electric (“Amped”), a leading electrical service contractor in Greater Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. With a shortage of skilled electrical contractors coupled with the region’s explosive residential and commercial demand, Amped has successfully grown to meet the need for diversified electrical services for new construction projects, renovations and general service.
Amped has equally built a solid reputation for delivering high-quality electrical solutions with a focus on excellence, reliability, and innovation for single-family and multi-family residential and commercial clients. With the capabilities to work on jobs that small contractors cannot and projects that larger competitors cannot effectively bid or service, Amped Electric has become a trusted partner for businesses and residential clients seeking reliable electrical services tailored to their unique needs.
This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Evolution’s commitment to expanding its investment in the infrastructure sector with a new geographic presence in the southeastern United States. Evolution has now invested $125 million into those investments in the last four years alone.
“We are thrilled to welcome Amped Electric to the Evolution family,” said Stenning Schueppert, Managing Partner of Evolution. “Mike and his team’s proven track record of excellence and commitment to client satisfaction perfectly complement our goal to advance best-in-class infrastructure business solutions across America. This acquisition represents a significant opportunity for us to help expand Amped’s service capabilities and geographic footprint so they can better serve the needs of clients in South Carolina and beyond.”
Amped Electric will operate as an independent portfolio company of Evolution, maintaining its existing brand identity and leadership team. Clients can expect the same exceptional service and dedication to quality that they have come to rely on, now backed by the resources and expertise of Evolution.
“We are excited to join forces with Evolution Strategy Partners,” said Michael Jannace, Founder and CEO of Amped Electric. “This partnership will enable us to leverage synergies and resources to better serve our clients and pursue new opportunities for growth. Together, we will continue to uphold the highest standards of excellence in delivering electrical solutions that exceed our clients’ expectations.”
Equity for the transaction was provided by Evolution. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius provided counsel and Purpose Equity Group advised Michael Jannace on the transaction. Terms of transaction were not disclosed.
About Evolution Strategy Partners
Evolution Strategy Partners is a differentiated private equity firm with a unique approach to conducting business: It considers its portfolio companies as true partners, not purely investments. Evolution values and respects the people with whom they work believes its value-added involvement is only beginning at the time a transaction closes. They stay engaged and empower company leaders to accelerate the true potential of their businesses. Evolution’s primary focus is on entrepreneur owned businesses, but it remains flexible to explore other opportunities where their knowledge and interests are aligned. Evolution targets industrial and commercial service businesses with under $75 million in revenue and selects only a handful of new platform opportunities to pursue each year. For more information on Evolution Strategy Partners, please visit: www.evolutionstrategy.com.
About Amped Electric
Amped Electric specializes in providing exceptional electrical services for both residential and commercial clients in the Greater Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina areas. Their team of licensed and highly skilled technicians are dedicated to delivering best-in-class solutions which are tailored to meet the unique needs of each project of any scale. From simple repairs to complex installations, Amped is committed to ensuring safety, efficiency and outstanding satisfaction with every assignment. With a combined 40 years of proven experience, Amped is well-positioned to illuminate with excellence. For more information, please visit: www.ampedelectricllp.com.
Stenning Schueppert
Evolution Strategy Partners
stenning@evolutionstrategy.com