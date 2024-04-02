Submit Release
Maryland State Police Arrest Man Wanted In Kidnapping, Murder Of Woman In Dorchester Co.

Maryland State Police News Release

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man who has been indicted for the kidnapping and murder of a woman earlier this year in Dorchester County.

The suspect, Kenneth Stefan Bradley, 40, of Cambridge, Maryland, was indicted on March 29 on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment and reckless endangerment. He is being held without bail at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, Tiyavauna Britt, 31, was last seen at work on Feb. 7 in Delaware and her vehicle was located in the Easton area. Her body has not yet been recovered. Britt and Bradley were known to each other prior to her disappearance.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation, with assistance from Easton Police and Cambridge Police. Anyone having knowledge of Britt’s whereabouts are asked to contact Sergeant Scott Sears at 443-783-7230.

The investigation into this case continues.

           Kenneth Stefan Bradley

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

