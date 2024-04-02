Neology’s TOMS Group Achieves Six Million Man Hours with No Injury in Orlando, Florida
Neology’s Transportation Operations Management Solutions (TOMS) Group Reached Six Million Man Hours Without Sustaining an Injury that Resulted in Lost-TimeCARLSBAD, CALIF, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neology, a global transportation technology company that is partnering with customers to [re]imagine mobility, today announced that its Orlando Florida based Toll Facilities Operations and Management Services contract has achieved six-million-man hours with no injury resulting in lost-time on the project.
The operational environment of this contract requires workers to move about active toll lanes across the Central Florida Expressway Authority’s 125-mile system, spanning 865 lane miles across eight expressways. This accomplishment reflects the team’s commitment to excellence and safety as they deliver services like in-lane E-PASS transponder sales, reload of active E-PASS accounts, cash collection, and toll plaza security.
Neology’s TOMS team has a culture of safety that is led from the top-down and ingrained in every stage of daily operations, adopted by employees at every level. Safety is ingrained through education and practice and demonstrated by both team members and customers on a daily, weekly, monthly – and ultimately yearly basis. This culture of safety has directly resulted in the 13 years of performance without a single man hour lost due to on-the-job injury.
“As of Dec. 24, 2024 the project reached six-million-man hours without sustaining a lost-time injury,” said Jason Hickey, Neology TOMS CFX Project Manager. “This is quite a feat when you consider the active toll road work environment; we are proud of what this accomplishment says about our operations and our team’s commitment to safety.”
“It’s rare to see a six in front of the number million when talking about no-injury man hours – especially in an environment with active road crossings,” says Rowdy Kemnitz, SVP General Manager Neology TOMS. “Our team doesn’t just talk about safety, it’s evident that they’re living a culture of real safety on the job site, and we couldn’t do this without CFX, who has been a tremendous partner in our safety program and culture.”
About Central Florida Expressway Authority: The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) is an independent agency of the State of Florida that operates and maintains a regional network of expressways for 3.3 million residents of Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties and more than 75 million annual visitors to Central Florida. CFX’s 125-centerline mile, user-funded system which includes 73 interchanges, 14 mainline toll plazas, 5 mainline gantries, 76 ramp toll plazas and 343 bridges. On average, more than 1.3 million toll transactions are recorded daily, over 95 percent of them electronically. CFX operates E-PASS, the first electronic toll collection system in Florida, with more than one million E-PASS accounts. For more information, visit CFXway.com.
Catherine Phifer
Neology, Inc.
cphifer@neology.net
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn