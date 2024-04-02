Gordon McKernan Flips Billboards Upside Down for April Fools’ Day Prank
McKernan embraced April Fools' Day by flipping billboards upside down and surprising the community with a giveaway.
We're thrilled to see the positive response to this year's prank and look forward to continuing to spread joy and laughter in the years to come.”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan showcased his playful side this April Fools' Day by flipping some of his billboards upside down. Building upon the success of previous pranks, McKernan continues to find innovative ways to engage with the community.
Last year, Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys garnered widespread attention with a social media video in which McKernan claimed he was buying all the billboards in the state. The prank sparked a flood of inquiries to the firm.
This year, passers-by who noticed the upside-down billboards and reached out to the firm were in for another surprise. Upon contacting the firm, they were directed to a special landing page created for an April Fools’ giveaway. The landing page thanked informants for alerting the firm about the upside-down billboards, revealing that it was an intentional move.
Visitors to the landing page were then prompted to fill out a registration form, with the promise that the firm would randomly select 25 people to each receive a $100 Visa gift card. This clever twist not only kept the prank light-hearted but also provided an opportunity for community engagement and interaction.
"We believe that laughter is often the best medicine, and our April Fools' pranks allow us to connect with our community in a fun and memorable way," said McKernan. "We're thrilled to see the positive response to this year's prank and look forward to continuing to spread joy and laughter in the years to come."
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys remains committed to serving the community with dedication and professionalism while also embracing the spirit of fun and creativity.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
