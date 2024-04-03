Certrec Supported the Production of TerraPower’s Construction Permit Application for Their Innovative Natrium™ Reactor
Certrec’s nuclear licensing and document management services continue to serve the nuclear industry in the development of advanced reactor projects.
Through the Certrec document development platform and expert document publishing services, Certrec enabled us to navigate complex document development with efficiency and effectiveness.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certrec, a leading provider of regulatory compliance and digital integration solutions for the nuclear industry, is pleased to announce its participation in supporting the smooth transmission of TerraPower’s Construction Permit Application (CPA). TerraPower recently made its successful CPA submittal to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for their Natrium™ advanced nuclear reactor.
Some challenges in the NRC licensing process include a set of complex requirements with multiple contributors working to meet a rigid deadline. With more than 35 years of experience in the realm of NRC licensing and regulatory processes, Certrec supports a majority of the companies involved in the production of nuclear new builds and advanced reactors. Certrec understands the challenges our clients face. Through our suite of SaaS applications, regulatory experience, and project and document management services, we tackle these challenges with confidence.
Certrec provides support in the creation and management of many complex NRC documents such as Design Control Documents, Combined Operating License Applications, Final Safety Analysis Reports, License Amendments, and Technical Specifications. Certrec’s document management services are an efficient solution, saving clients’ money and resources while maintaining production deadlines.
“Through the Certrec document development platform and expert document publishing services, Certrec enabled us to navigate complex document development with efficiency and effectiveness, enabling us to achieve our CPA submittal objective,” said Nick Kellenberger, Licensing Manager, Natrium at TerraPower
Through Taktix®, Certrec’s SaaS workflow solution, TerraPower was able to manage physical paperwork while keeping documentation protected and organized. The time-saving benefits of Taktix® enabled TerraPower’s team to concentrate efforts on production rather than on administrative tasks. Certrec also provided technical editing, document processing services, and project management support to oversee and control the electronic processing of the CPA.
TerraPower’s achievement is a significant milestone in commercializing their Natrium™ technology, a TerraPower and GE-Hitachi technology. Certrec will continue to assist TerraPower in meeting its strategic objectives; bringing this innovative, cost-competitive energy source to the public. Ted Enos, President and CEO of Certrec, said of this announcement, “The successful submittal of TerraPower’s CPA is a step forward in delivering a clean energy future. We are happy to have contributed substantially to their application submission. With the successful submission of this construction application, TerraPower is one step closer to making this project a reality.”
About Certrec:
Certrec is a leading provider of regulatory compliance and digital integration solutions for the energy industry, with the mission of helping ensure a stable, reliable, bulk electric supply. Since 1988, Certrec’s innovation combined with industry expertise has helped hundreds of power-generating facilities manage their regulatory compliance with both the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and reduce their risks.
Certrec brings a cumulative 1,500+ years of working experience in the areas of licensing, regulatory affairs, compliance, engineering, training, and operations, in support of nuclear, fossil, solar, wind facilities, and other types of generating assets.
Certrec has helped more than 120 generating facilities establish and maintain NERC Compliance Programs. We manage the entire NERC compliance program for 60+ registered entities in the US and Canada that trust us to decrease their regulatory and reputational risk. Certrec is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and has successfully completed annual SOC 2 Type 2 examinations.
