Beyond Limits Wins 2024 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award
Designation highlights the company’s unique Hybrid AI approach to revolutionize mission-critical industries through the power of AI and machine learning
Unlike conventional AI solutions that fall short addressing complex industrial conditions , our Hybrid AI Platform excels in the most challenging industries where failure leads to costly consequences”GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that Beyond Limits was named a winner in its Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program.
— AJ Abdallat, CEO
Beyond Limits’ Hybrid AI Platform empowers organizations to surpass conventional AI by combining Symbolic AI reasoner technology with Numeric AI (machine learning, neural networks, and deep learning) and Generative AI, delivering intelligent recommendations and actions to front-line staff. The Platform transforms operational data and knowledge into intelligent decisioning workflows and actionable recommendations for optimizing mission critical applications for sectors such as energy, healthcare, finance, aerospace, defense, and manufacturing.
AJ Abdallat, CEO for Beyond Limits, stated, “We’re pleased to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for delivering a standout solution in today’s crowded AI space. Unlike conventional AI solutions that fall short in addressing complex industrial conditions and constraints, our Hybrid AI Platform is designed to excel in the most challenging industries where failure leads to costly consequences. Our Platform uniquely provides transparent explanations for its decisions, making it a reliable partner for human decision-makers and driving substantial returns on investment for organizations.”
“We are truly honored to recognize Beyond Limits with this prestigious award,” stated Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for the Business Intelligence Group. “The unwavering commitment of their team to excellence and their innovative AI applications have catapulted them to this remarkable achievement. Congratulations to the entire organization!”
About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
About Beyond Limits
Beyond Limits is an industrial-grade, Hybrid AI company that optimizes operations, boosts efficiency, and increases productivity for demanding industries. The company’s Hybrid AI Platform uniquely combines symbolic, numeric, and generative AI, blending human knowledge with operational content to create explainable solutions. This innovative approach enables companies to solve problems faster, with greater precision and reliability. Beyond Limits leverages advanced technology developed at Caltech’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory for NASA space missions. For more information, visit www.beyond.ai or contact us at sales@beyond.ai.
