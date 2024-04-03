KLIK recognized with two EdTech 2024 Finalist Awards for Classroom Content Management Technology

KLIK recognized for Classroom Content Management System by EDTECH AWARDS KLIK allows educators to capture, display and share digital content everywhere that students can be angaged. KLIK is the leading provider of multimedia capture, distribution and collaboration systems for classrooms, meeting rooms, and event spaces.

EdTech developer KLIK recognized for KLIKBoks HUB Classroom Content Management System with two EDTECH AWARDS 2024 COOL TOOL Finalist nods by Edtech Digest.

By bridging the gap between digital content and effective classroom delivery, KLIK is helping educators meet the expectations of today's media-conscious students and prepare them for the future.” — Costa Lakoumentas

RENTON, WA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle-Area Edtech Provider KLIK Aims to Revolutionize Student Engagement with Latest Innovation, KLIKBoks HUB

Despite the increasing use of technology in the classroom, educators are still struggling to keep students engaged. However, Seattle-based edtech provider KLIK is determined to change this with their latest innovation, the KLIKBoks HUB. This classroom content management system has been recognized by the EDTECH AWARDS as a COOL TOOL 2024 Finalist in two categories, solidifying KLIK's position as a leader in the education technology industry.

The KLIKBoks HUB is a comprehensive platform that allows teachers to easily manage and deliver digital content to their students. With features such as interactive screen sharing, real-time streaming, and device-agnostic content delivery, the HUB aims to make learning more engaging and effective for students of all ages. This innovative tool also provides teachers with valuable insights into student progress and performance, allowing for more targeted instruction and support.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by the EDTECH AWARDS as a COOL TOOL 2024 Finalist for our KLIKBoks HUB," says KLIK CEO, Costa Lakoumentas. "At KLIK, we are passionate about creating technology that enhances the learning experience for both students and teachers. With the HUB, we hope to bridge the gap between technology and engagement in the classroom, ultimately leading to better academic outcomes for students."

The EDTECH AWARDS, now in its 14th year, recognizes outstanding contributions in the education technology industry. The COOL TOOL 2024 Finalist awards are given to companies and products that have shown exceptional innovation and effectiveness in improving education. KLIK's recognition in two categories, "Classroom Management Solution" and "Content Provider Solution," highlights the versatility and impact of the KLIKBoks HUB.

KLIK's mission to revolutionize student engagement through technology is gaining recognition and momentum in the education community. With the KLIKBoks HUB, they are one step closer to achieving their goal of creating a more engaging and effective learning environment for students. To learn more about KLIK and their innovative products, visit their website at www.klikboks.com.

ABOUT KLIK

KLIKBoks, Inc. develops disruptive collaboration technologies that boost productivity, enhance teamwork, and enrich the learning experience. Their KLIK and KLIKBoks product lines offer innovative, easy-to-use solutions for seamless hybrid collaboration in meeting rooms, huddle spaces, classrooms, and event spaces. KLIKBoks, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, WA (https://www.klikboks.com).

ABOUT EDTECH DIGEST AND THE EDTECH AWARDS

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

Content Management for Educators with KLIK