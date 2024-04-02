Submit Release
Gordon McKernan Hosts Annual Gordon’s Grads Giveaway

Gordon McKernan invites graduating high school seniors to register for the chance to win a laptop.

This giveaway aims to alleviate some of the financial burdens associated with higher education and empower students to pursue their dreams.”
— Gordon McKernan
BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan announces the return of his annual Gordon's Grads giveaway. The giveaway is designed to support graduating high school seniors by providing them with the chance to win a laptop for college or trade school.

The giveaway is open to high school seniors across Louisiana who are graduating in the spring of 2024 and attending a college or trade school in the fall of 2024.

Contestants must submit a 300+ word essay or a 1+ minute long video explaining why they deserve to win a laptop for school. All entries must be submitted through the official registration form on www.gordonsgrads.com by Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. CST.

"I understand the importance of having the right tools for success. This giveaway aims to alleviate some of the financial burdens associated with higher education and empower students to pursue their dreams," said McKernan.

McKernan encourages all graduating high school seniors in Louisiana to take advantage of this opportunity and participate in the Gordon's Grads giveaway. Whether pursuing a college degree or entering a trade school, this giveaway is designed to support the aspirations of Louisiana's youth.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

Emily Gaffney
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
+1 225-228-2910

