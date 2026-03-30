Attorney Gordon McKernan launches sixth annual 'Gordon’s Grads' laptop giveaway for Louisiana high school seniors

Gordon McKernan’s sixth annual Gordon’s Grads giveaway will award 15 free laptops to Louisiana seniors heading to college or trade school in 2026.

Investing in students is investing in Louisiana’s future. Through Gordon’s Grads, we want to help Louisiana students start their next chapter with the tools they need to succeed.” — Gordon McKernan

LA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan launches his firm’s sixth annual Gordon’s Grads laptop giveaway. The statewide initiative will award 15 free laptops to Louisiana high school seniors graduating in 2026 who plan to continue their education.The giveaway is open to seniors graduating from Louisiana high schools who have already secured enrollment at an accredited university, community college or trade school for fall 2026. Selected students will receive a new MacBook Neo laptop to support their academic work as they begin the next stage of their education.Applicants must submit either a 500-word essay or a 90-second video explaining why they should be selected and what qualities and values set them apart. Students must also provide proof of enrollment in an accredited college or trade school for fall 2026. Students can find more information and submit applications at gordonsgrads.com McKernan, founder of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, launched the giveaway in 2020. Gordon’s Grads is part of the firm’s broader community outreach efforts supporting students and families across Louisiana.“Investing in students is investing in Louisiana’s future,” McKernan said. “Through Gordon’s Grads, we want to help Louisiana students start their next chapter with the tools they need to succeed.”The firm will select 15 recipients based on creativity, effort and demonstrated need and announce the winners May 4, 2026.Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Metairie, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit getgordon.com for more information.

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