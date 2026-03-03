Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,462 in the last 365 days.

Attorney Gordon McKernan acquires 30,000-square-foot Metairie landmark

Gordon McKernan has purchased the 30,000-square-foot office building at 3900 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Metairie.

This is not a temporary move, it’s a long-term investment.”
— Gordon McKernan
NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has purchased a 30,000-square-foot office building at 3900 Veterans Memorial Blvd., significantly expanding his firm’s physical presence and long-term commitment to the Greater New Orleans area.

The three-story building was formerly occupied by Jefferson Financial Credit Union and is now operating as Keesler Federal Credit Union. Keesler Federal Credit Union will continue to operate on the first floor. Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys will occupy the third floor following the purchase of the building.

The acquisition marks a substantial investment in the Greater New Orleans area and underscores the firm’s long-term commitment to serving clients throughout the area. McKernan opened an office in the area at the beginning of last year with an office at 4241 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 15. The new building provides expanded space to support additional attorneys, staff and client services as the firm continues to grow in the Greater New Orleans area.

“This is not a temporary move, it’s a long-term investment,” McKernan said. “We’re building something lasting here, with a strong local team committed to delivering results and standing up for the community. We believe that having a prominent location with ease of access for our clients to park and drop by to discuss their legal needs face-to-face is important.”

The firm will begin remodeling soon, with plans to move in by summer.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is a Louisiana personal injury law firm with offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Metairie, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (504) 800-8888 or visit getgordon.com for more information.

Emily Gaffney
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
egaffney@getgordon.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney Gordon McKernan acquires 30,000-square-foot Metairie landmark

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.