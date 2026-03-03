Attorney Gordon McKernan acquires 30,000-square-foot Metairie landmark

Gordon McKernan has purchased the 30,000-square-foot office building at 3900 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Metairie.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has purchased a 30,000-square-foot office building at 3900 Veterans Memorial Blvd., significantly expanding his firm’s physical presence and long-term commitment to the Greater New Orleans area.The three-story building was formerly occupied by Jefferson Financial Credit Union and is now operating as Keesler Federal Credit Union. Keesler Federal Credit Union will continue to operate on the first floor. Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys will occupy the third floor following the purchase of the building.The acquisition marks a substantial investment in the Greater New Orleans area and underscores the firm’s long-term commitment to serving clients throughout the area. McKernan opened an office in the area at the beginning of last year with an office at 4241 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 15. The new building provides expanded space to support additional attorneys, staff and client services as the firm continues to grow in the Greater New Orleans area.“This is not a temporary move, it’s a long-term investment,” McKernan said. “We’re building something lasting here, with a strong local team committed to delivering results and standing up for the community. We believe that having a prominent location with ease of access for our clients to park and drop by to discuss their legal needs face-to-face is important.”The firm will begin remodeling soon, with plans to move in by summer.Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is a Louisiana personal injury law firm with offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Metairie, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (504) 800-8888 or visit getgordon.com for more information.

