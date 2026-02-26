Gordon McKernan and Keyala Cottrell launch initiative to support Greater New Orleans small businesses

McKernan and Cottrell pictured at Jamaican Jerk House in New Orleans.

Gordon McKernan and Keyala Cottrell launch “In the Neighborhood with G,” an initiative that aims to support small businesses across Greater New Orleans.

Keyala and I wanted to find a way to shine a light on the stories, the people, and the passion that make Greater New Orleans thrive.” — Gordon McKernan

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has launched a community initiative, “ In the Neighborhood with G ,” in partnership with digital creator and small business owner Keyala Cottrell. The initiative is designed to highlight small businesses across the Greater New Orleans area and share their stories with a wider audience.The initiative is open to businesses located in the Greater New Orleans area, including those with brick and mortar storefronts and those that operate without a physical retail location. Retailers, service providers, food vendors, creatives and other local entrepreneurs may apply by clicking here . The firm will contact selected businesses directly.McKernan and Cottrell’s partnership grew from a shared dedication to the community. Their collaboration has evolved into a series of initiatives that support families, students and local entrepreneurs, reflecting a mutual commitment to celebrating and uplifting communities across Greater New Orleans.“Supporting local businesses isn’t just good for the economy, it’s good for the soul of the community,” McKernan said. “Keyala and I wanted to find a way to shine a light on the stories, the people, and the passion that make Greater New Orleans thrive.”Since opening a Metairie office in January 2025, McKernan has steadily increased his community involvement. Last summer, he partnered with Cottrell for a back-to-school giveaway providing supplies to local students. In December, his firm hosted its annual bike giveaway in New Orleans for the first time. “In the Neighborhood with G” builds on these efforts by offering another way to recognize and support the people and businesses that strengthen the community.Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is a Louisiana personal injury law firm with offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Metairie, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (504) 800-8888 or visit getgordon.com for more information.

