Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency in Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, and Nicholas Counties

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Justice has declared a State of Emergency for Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, and Nicholas Counties today due to severe thunderstorms with high winds, which caused flooding, downed trees, power outages, and road blockages.
The declaration is a proactive measure ensuring the allocation of necessary resources and expedition of emergency response efforts. The State of Emergency allows State and Local agencies to take swift and decisive actions to mitigate the impact of the storms and protect the lives and property of West Virginians.
The National Weather Service also predicts another storm event in the same region beginning this afternoon.
