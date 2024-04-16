Office Hours with David Meltzer Welcomes Back inHarmony Interactive’s Co-founder Craig Goldberg for Season 5 on AppleTV
After an impactful session in Season 4, Goldberg returns to share innovative insights and leadership in the tech landscape.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inHarmony Interactive, a trailblazer in mindfulness and wellness innovation, proudly announces the featured return of its co-founder, Craig Goldberg, to "Office Hours with David Meltzer" for its exhilarating fifth season, premiering Friday, April 12, 2024 on Apple TV.
Goldberg’s previous appearance in Season 4, Episode 6 was met with acclaim for his profound insights into stress, anxiety, and the use of vibroacoustic therapy for relaxation, setting the stage for another engaging discussion in the upcoming season.
David Meltzer’s “Office Hours” has established itself as a platform for profound conversations with a mix of thought leaders, industry giants, and celebrated personalities, sharing their journeys of resilience and success. The latest season promises to elevate these discussions, featuring an impressive lineup of guests, including Daymond John, Tom Bilyeu, Tim Storey, Ryan Serhant, and Jim Kwik.
Craig Goldberg expressed his excitement about the episode, stating, “Being invited back to ‘Office Hours’ for Season 5 is an honor that underscores our shared values and commitment to nurturing relationships with people who share the same energy and are on a mission to help people live their best lives.” Goldberg continued, “There is an epidemic of people suffering from chronic stress and looking for healthy and natural solutions to get their bodies out of “fight or flight” and back into a parasympathetic nervous system.”
Within ten minutes of using the inHarmony relaxation furniture, such as the inHarmony Sound Lounge 2, inHarmony Practitioner, inHarmony Massage Table or inHarmony Meditation Cushion, individuals can shift their body out of the unhealthy sympathetic nervous system, which is where a majority spend 30-60% of their day.
Craig Goldberg’s conversation with David Meltzer last season was a highlight and only scratched the surface of the impact and innovations at inHarmony that are empowering people as they lead with purpose. The inHarmony Sound Lounge 2 is stationed in the green room throughout filming days, offering crew and guests a serene space to both prepare for and unwind after their appearances.
David Meltzer, the host and visionary behind the series, shared his enthusiasm for Goldberg’s return. “Craig Goldberg’s insights and experiences epitomize the spirit of ‘Office Hours.’ His return for Season 5 emphasizes our commitment to showcasing leaders who are not only achieving remarkable success but are also making a significant impact on the world. Personally, I have the Sound Lounge 2 and use it regularly as part of my health and wellness routine. I can’t wait for our audience to see what Craig has in store this season.”
The announcement of Goldberg’s participation in Season 5 of “Office Hours with David Meltzer” highlights inHarmony Interactive’s commitment to leadership, innovation, and the sharing of knowledge that inspires the next generation of entrepreneurs and changemakers.
Don’t miss this opportunity to join Craig Goldberg and an esteemed group of entrepreneurs, innovators, and visionaries on “Office Hours with David Meltzer,” premiering Friday, April 12, 2024 on Apple TV. Tune in for a season of engaging discussions on perseverance, success, and the indomitable spirit of entrepreneurship.
About inHarmony Interactive:
inHarmony Interactive is a leading provider of mindfulness and wellness solutions, dedicated to enhancing mental and emotional well-being through innovative products and services. The company's mission is to make mindfulness accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds, empowering individuals to lead healthier, more balanced lives. The inHarmony community is on a mission to revolutionize the world’s approach to mental, physical, and spiritual well-being through sound and vibration. Say goodbye to a distracted mind. Say hello to a relaxed existence.
Learn more: www.iaminharmony.com
Rachel Svoboda
Sunday Brunch Agency
rachel@sundaybrunchagency.com