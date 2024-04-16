Liquid Advertising Soars to New Heights with Media Planning & Buying Award for Branded Entertainment
Starfield Launch Campaign, a collaboration with Bethesda Softworks and Adam Savage, clinches top honors for Original Film/VideoLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an industry celebration of creativity and innovation, Liquid Advertising has been honored with the prestigious MediaPost’s Planning & Buying Award for Best Original Film/Video in Branded Entertainment. This accolade was awarded for their groundbreaking work on the Starfield Launch Campaign, executed for Bethesda Softworks, marking a significant achievement in the realm of media strategy and branded content.
The award-winning campaign centered around an engaging seven-episode series featuring Adam Savage—renowned for his work on “MythBusters” and “Tested”—who embarked on a creative journey to design, build, and showcase a full-scale 3D model of one of the game’s iconic spaceships. This unique approach not only highlighted the innovative spirit of Starfield, Bethesda’s latest gaming universe, but also connected deeply with fans of science fiction and gaming alike, generating over 4.4 million streams and achieving an impressive 65 million impressions.
The Planning & Buying Awards, hosted by MediaPost, are designed to spotlight the exceptional creativity that goes into the strategy, planning, and buying of media. These awards underscore the belief that the processes behind media acquisition and strategy are as inherently creative as the development of storyboards for traditional ad campaigns.
“To introduce Starfield, a new universe in a market filled with sequels, required an equally innovative marketing strategy,” said Kevin Joyce, EVP of Liquid Advertising. “Our collaboration with Adam Savage, along with the dedicated teams at Bethesda Softworks and Tested, allowed us to bring the game’s universe to life in a way that was both authentic and engaging for the audience.”
The Starfield Launch Campaign was a collaborative effort that showcased the talents of Lauren Lord, Sr. Director of Paid Media at Bethesda Softworks; Jake Blair, Paid Media Planner at Bethesda Softworks; and the team at Liquid Advertising, including Kevin Joyce, Keith Bishop, VP Global Media; Larry McMahon, VP Global Media; Tom Kircher, Director Media; Thomas Carpino, Associate Media Director; Aaron Phan, Associate Media Strategist; and Kristen Lomasney, General Manager at Tested.
In reflecting on the collaboration with Liquid Advertising and Bethesda Softworks for the Starfield Launch Campaign, Adam Savage shared his enthusiasm and insights into the creative process. "Working on the Starfield project was an extraordinary journey into the intersection of science fiction and reality. Designing and building the spaceship model was not just about bringing a piece of the game to life; it was about igniting the imagination of fans and connecting with the heart of storytelling in science fiction. The opportunity to merge my love for making with the expansive universe of Starfield was truly a dream project," said Savage. His involvement brought a unique blend of authenticity and creativity to the campaign, contributing significantly to its success and the overall engagement with the audience.
”To us at Tested, this project was the perfect marriage of art and commerce. Bethesda’s incredible team of designers built amazing ships for Starfield, and they and Liquid Advertising gave our team real freedom to use that sandbox and make it our own. In the end, we think we told a great story, and we had a LOT of fun in the process."
This year’s Media Post jury panel, comprised of industry leaders such as Melissa Bouma, President & CEO of Manifest; Bess Browning, Vice President, Media Director at EchoPoint Media; and Chad Childress, EVP, Paid Media at Spectrum Science, among others, recognized the Starfield Launch Campaign for its innovative approach to media planning and branded entertainment.
Liquid Advertising’s victory in this category highlights its commitment to pushing the boundaries of media planning and buying, setting a new standard for excellence in branded entertainment.
For more information about Liquid Advertising and its award-winning campaigns, visit www.liquidadvertising.com.
About Liquid Advertising
Liquid Advertising, Inc. is an independent, full-service, global advertising and marketing agency with headquarters in Los Angeles, with 100+ employees globally in six countries across the US, Europe and Latin America. Their trailing 12-month billings exceed $200MM USD. Liquid specializes in winning the hearts of fans – fans of video games, tech, and entertainment – by creating marketing that speaks to their passions. For more information, www.liquidadvertising.com
About Media Post
MediaPost Inc. is an integrated publishing and conference company whose mission is to provide a complete array of resources for media, marketing, and advertising professionals. MediaPost is the holding company for the following entities: MediaPost.com, 30+ industry conferences and events each year nationwide and in Europe, including the OMMA, Insider Summit, Marketing and Engage conference series, seven annual award shows, and a suite of 50+ industry-focused email newsletters & blogs. Learn More: https://www.mediapost.com
Rachel Svoboda
Sunday Brunch Agency
rachel@sundaybrunchagency.com