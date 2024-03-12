Liquid Advertising’s Katya Frolova Honored with 'Women of the Year: Rising Star Award' at MGS24
During Women's History Month, Mobile Growth Association (MGA) and Women Championing Women Acknowledge Outstanding Achievements in Mobile Growth and GamingLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid Advertising, a prominent independent global advertising and marketing agency that works with many of the top publishers in video gaming, is proud to announce that Katya Frolova, Media Director at Liquid Advertising, has been honored with the prestigious "Women of the Year: Rising Star Award" by the Mobile Growth Association (MGA). This accolade was presented in partnership with Women Championing Women during the MGS24 Conference, the world's largest mobile growth conference, that celebrates significant achievements in the mobile growth and gaming sectors.
The "Women of the Year: Rising Star Award" is part of the MGA Awards, which are held annually to recognize individuals and organizations who have made outstanding contributions to the fields of mobile growth, gaming, creativity, technology, and storytelling. This year, the awards ceremony was especially poignant as it took place during Women's History Month, further highlighting the achievements of exceptional women in the industry.
Katya Frolova has been recognized for her exceptional leadership, creativity, and impact within the tech, entertainment, and retail industries. Her expertise in developing and optimizing marketing strategies has significantly contributed to driving customer engagement and retention. With a focus on branding, digital media, and performance advertising, Katya's work has consistently delivered outstanding results, setting a high standard for innovation and excellence in the field.
"We are incredibly proud of Katya and her achievements," said Kevin Joyce, EVP, Global Media at Liquid Advertising. "Her dedication, strategic prowess, and innovative approach to marketing have not only contributed to our success but have also paved the way for future generations of women in advertising and tech. This award is a testament to her hard work and the positive impact she has made in the industry."
The MGA Awards ceremony was a highlight of MGS24, featuring the introduction of new categories such as Best Mobile Game of the Year and Publisher of the Year, alongside the traditional recognition of exceptional women in the industry and the induction of new members into the Hall of Fame. It was a momentous occasion that celebrated the industry's achievements and expanded the reach and influence of the MGA Awards.
"Being recognized with the 'Women of the Year: Rising Star Award' after seven transformative years at Liquid Advertising is a professional milestone for me. It’s affirmation for the hard work, dedication, and passion I've poured into pioneering marketing strategies within the tech, entertainment, and retail sectors. This honor is a testament to the journey we've embarked on together, and it inspires me to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation," shared Katya Frolova.
Katya's win during Women's History Month serves as a beacon of inspiration, showcasing the vital role that women play in driving innovation and growth in the mobile and advertising industries. Liquid Advertising looks forward to continuing to support and celebrate the achievements of women like Katya, who are shaping the future of technology and marketing.
Liquid Advertising, Inc. is an independent, full-service, global advertising and marketing agency with headquarters in Los Angeles, with 100+ employees globally in six countries across the US, Europe and Latin America. Their trailing 12-month billings exceed $200MM USD. Liquid specializes in winning the hearts of fans – fans of video games, tech, and entertainment – by creating marketing that speaks to their passions. For more information, www.liquidadvertising.com
